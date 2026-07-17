Pirates vs. Guardians Game Postponed, Makeup Date Announced

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates were looking to get the second half of the 2026 season underway, but won't get to do that just yet.

The Cleveland Guardians announced that they postponed the series opener at Progressive Field vs. the Pirates on July 17 due to poor air conditions in the area.

Wildfires from Ontario, Canada have produced smoke that has traveled down to the northern United States, impacting the Cleveland area.

The air quality index (AQI) is currently 242, or "Very Unhealthy" and would make it difficult for both the Pirates and Guardians players to perform at the best of their abilities without getting sick or damaging their lungs.

Weather projections show the smoke clearing the Cleveland area by tomorrow, which is why the Guardians made the following day, July 18, a doubleheader, with the series opener at 1:10 p.m. and then the second game for 7:10 p.m.

Fans that have a ticket or tickets to tonight's are able to attend the first game and are able to make an exchange if they can't attend.

This makes it back-to-back weeks with a postponement for the Pirates, who saw their series opener vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park on July 10 cancelled due to heavy rain and a doubleheader take place the next day on July 11.

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