Pirates Could Get Second Chance at Rockies All-Star

LAS VEGAS — The Pittsburgh Pirates have struggled to find the catcher who will rely on for the next few seasons, but they could add that player this offseason.

Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman was among the best at his position this year, and he is someone the Pirates showed interest in at the trade deadline , but he didn't move.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported that the Rockies could move Goodman this offseason, which would make him one of the top trade targets in baseball.

The Pirates could finally reach the postseason in 2027, and adding a player like Goodman would be a huge step towards them achieving that goal.

Why the Rockies Could Move Goodman Before Lockout

The Colorado Rockies have been one of the worst teams in baseball for a few years, and they are looking for ways to build their roster for the future.

Goodman is a two-time All-Star over the past two seasons, won a Silver Slugger Award in 2025, and should win it again this season.

Sep 26, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman (15) hits a three-run home run during the ninth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rockies would love to keep Goodman for the future, but they could stand to receive a big trade haul from a team that is ready to compete.

Morosi reported that rival MLB teams think the Rockies are more willing to move Goodman this offseason than at the trade deadline.

Trading Goodman now would bring in a better/bigger trade than at the trade deadline, and with him having three years of team control, he is easier to trade than players who are set to become free agents.

Why the Pirates Would Benefit From Adding Goodman

Goodman is one of the best right-handed power bats in baseball and the best power-hitting catcher in MLB.

He hit 31 home runs in 2025, second-most behind Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh's 60, and then hit 41 home runs in 2026, most of any catcher and tied for the sixth-most in baseball.

Sep 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman (15) hits a home run in the ninth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates hit a franchise-record 31 home runs amongst their catchers this season, showing the vast power that Goodman possesses.

Brandon Lowe led the Pirates with 35 home runs in 2026, but being a free agent , he may not return, so bringing Goodman could replace his production.

Pittsburgh has some right-handed power hitters like right fielder Esmerlyn Valdez and catcher Rafael Flores Jr., plus shortstop Konnor Griffin, who has some pop to his swing too, but all of them were rookies in 2026.

One encouraging thing about Goodman is that his power would play at PNC Park, which doesn't have hitter-friendly dimensions , with 31 of his 41 home runs being home runs there too.

Goodman has shown this power over the past two seasons and is strong against both left-handed and right-handed pitching.

The Pirates seriously need his bat against left-handed pitching , of which he hit .251/.333/.515 for an OPS .848, as that was a big area where they struggled in 2026.

Pittsburgh also doesn't have a catcher they can seriously trust at the future of the position.

Flores was excellent to end the season and showed impressive power, but is still adjusting and working to become better defensively.

Henry Davis is great defensively, but a liability at the plate, batting .172/.272/.313 for an OPS of .585.

Endy Rodríguez is strong at the plate when healthy, a switch-hitter who goes for contact and power, but has a lengthy injury history and is recovering from season-ending surgery on his left hip labrum, which will have him out until March to May 2027.

Goodman isn't the best defensive catcher, but better than Flores and is so much better offensively than Davis that it would be a positive if either were his backup.

Would the Pirates Make This Trade?

The Pirates have a big offseason, as they try to finally make the postseason after last doing so in 2015.

An 82-80 finish wasn't good enough, but the Pirates clinched just their fifth winning season in the past 34 years and have a great group returning that can earn a spot in the playoffs with some extra help added.

Sep 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (left) and relief pitcher Mason Montgomery (46) high-five after defeating the Los Angeles Angels at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Landing Goodman would require a big trade for the Pirates, who would need to part with a few prospects, a top prospect, a starting position player, or a combination of all three.

The Pirates aren't the biggest spenders in free agency, and Goodman having three years of team control left is something they definitely would desire.

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington spoke at the General Managers' Meetings at the ARIA Resort and Casino on Nov. 10, and he believes in the current group of catchers .

"...We've got three guys on the 40 man," Cherington said. "We think there's a lot of strength in all of them, and that between Flo' and Henry and Endy, there's a really good solution behind the plate. We got some time to figure out exactly what that is.

Those words from Cherington don't inspire confidence in a trade for Goodman, but with less than three weeks until the lockout starts on Dec. 1, which will happen if there's no new CBA, the Pirates may get bold to make that big addition ahead of 2027.