Pirates' Esmerlyn Valdez Shares Offseason Plans

PITTSBURGH — Esmerlyn Valdez has a big 2027 ahead of him and the Pittsburgh Pirates need him at his very best.

Valdez had a strong rookie season for the Pirates in 2026, which came to an end with a grade 1-2 hamstring tear with two weeks remaining.

It was a disappointing way for Valdez to end his season, but the Pirates right fielder has gotten right back to work and is healthy again, taking batting practice and running the bases at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla., per a story from Jason Mackey of Pirates.com .

Valdez could make a big impact for the Pirates next season, and his being healthy plays a big role in his preparation for 2027.

What Valdez Will Be Up to this Offseason

Valdez is currently at the Forge High Performance Camp, which is mostly focused on around 30 Pirates minor leaguers, but there are some major league players there too.

The recovery timeline for Valdez was around two to four weeks and six to eight weeks, and with it being around seven weeks, this is a good return for him.

Sep 11, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Esmerlyn Valdez (55) is helped off the field after an injury during the sixth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Valdez will also play in the Dominican Professional Baseball League for Leones del Escogido, playing winter ball to get him ready for the 2027 season, per Mackey.

It marks his second time playing winter ball, doing so with Leones de Barranquilla in 2023-24 down in Colombia.

Valdez will get to be back in his native Dominican Republic this winter, and if he has success down there, it'll be huge for the Pirates next year.

Looking Back at Valdez's 2026 Season with Pirates

Valdez had a solid year for the Pirates, providing some serious right-handed power when they needed it most.

He hit .232/.345/.510 for an OPS of .855 in 72 games, with 56 hits, 14 doubles, 17 home runs, 47 RBI and 42 walks to 108 strikeouts.

Sep 9, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Esmerlyn Valdez (55) hits a solo home run during the fifth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Valdez was excellent in late June and throughout July, serving a key part in the Pirates' offense and hitting some incredible home runs.

He hit a home run in four straight games, June 26-29, the first Pirates player to do so since Corey Dickerson in 2018 and one of just six players in MLB history who did so in their first 16 games.

Valdez then hit three home runs in a doubleheader against the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park on July 9.

He hit two home runs in the first game, a solo shot and the go-ahead grand slam in the seventh inning, then a two-run home run in the second game, helping the Pirates secure an impressive sweep over their National League Central Division foe.

Valdez earned NL Rookie of the Month honors for July , hitting .250/.355/.587 for an OPS of .942 with eight home runs and 25 RBI.

He struggled through the final two months of the season and his last 35 games before going on the injured list.

Valdez hit just .169/.306/.305 for an OPS of .611 with just three home runs, going through his first major league slump.

The Pirates need that power from Valdez, which makes the lineup so much better and allows opportunities for other hitters to show off theirs as well.

Valdez should be the Opening Day right fielder for the Pirates and if he can show that power again, he'll hold onto that spot throughout 2027.