PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are trying to bring Brandon Lowe back for next season, but were unsuccessful in their first attempt.

Lowe formally rejected the qualifying offer the Pirates extended ahead of the Nov. 17 deadline, which would've kept him with the team next year.

He would've stayed for a $23.15 million salary for 2027, easily breaking the record for the highest salary in Pirates history, but decided against it.

The Pirates are still in it for Lowe and this decision makes it clearer what they need to do going forward.

Pirates Can Still Re-Sign Lowe

Lowe is now a free agent, but the Pirates can still re-sign him this offseason, just not for the qualifying offer they extended.

The Pirates will compete with other MLB teams that are interested in Lowe, who will also want the second baseman on their roster for next season.

Sep 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (5) hits a solo home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the second inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lowe was excellent in 2026, leading all second basemen with 35 home runs, 288 total bases, a .493 slugging percentage and an .824 OPS, which won him a National League Silver Slugger Award.

He also improved massively defensively, going from one of the worst at his position to an NL Gold Glove Award finalist this season.

Lowe brings clubhouse leadership and was the Pirates' nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award, showing his dedication to the community.

The American League East Division has a few teams reportedly interested in Lowe, including big-market teams like the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays, who both need second basemen.

Pittsburgh will have to battle off some tough competition for his signature , but with how Lowe played for them, it's understandable why so many teams will want him.

What Happens if the Pirates Don't Re-Sign Lowe

The current CBA expires on Dec. 1 or Dec. 2 at midnight, which will halt all offseason moves, as the owners lock out the players.

Lowe has until that time to sign with a team, or wait for the new CBA to find where he'll play in 2027.

Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (5) trots around the bases after hitting a first inning home-run, Thursday, March 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Pirates may not re-sign Lowe, and if they don't, they'll earn a compensatory pick in the 2027 MLB Draft.

If Lowe signs for $50 million or more, the Pirates earn a pick after the first round and before Competitive Balance Round A. If he signs for less than $50 million, the Pirates get a pick after Competitive Balance Round B.

What Pirates Might Do if Lowe Signs Elsewhere

The Pirates have many needs on their roster besides bringing Lowe, which they could address if he doesn't re-sign.

Pittsburgh doesn't have a true third baseman and needs a right-handed bat that can attack left-handed pitching and more bullpen help.

Sep 18, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (6) hits an RBI single against the Kansas City Royals during the seventh inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates are also looking at left-handed pitching that can fill either a starter or relief role, or both, as their entire rotation is right-handed.

Pittsburgh has a projected payroll of $100 million , before any additions, so how far they are willing to go with spending on the roster for next season is unknown.