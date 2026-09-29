Pirates Help Ryan O'Hearn Reach Contract Incentive

PITTSBURGH — Ryan O'Hearn had a solid season for the Pittsburgh Pirates and finished with an additional award.

O'Hearn earned an extra $100,000 in the season finale against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Sept. 27, after reaching 450 plate appearances for the 2026 season.

He earned the incentive in his second at-bat of the day in the third inning of the 4-2 win, which also clinched a winning season for the Pirates.

O'Hearn could've earned more money had he played more games, but he will at least get something from a first season he can build off in Pittsburgh.

How the Pirates Helped O'Hearn Reach This Incentive

It wasn't always certain that O'Hearn could reach 450 plate appearances after injuries sidelined him in 2026.

O'Hearn missed 13 games in May with a right quad muscle strain, then 36 games from August to mid-September with a left quad strain .

Jul 31, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Ryan O'Hearn (29) walks off the field with assistance in the ninth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He returned from his most recent injury on Sept. 11 with 15 games left and 398 plate appearances, needing at least 52 plate appearances.

O'Hearn played in 14 games and started 14, but in the final two games, the Pirates moved him up in the batting order to help get his plate appearances bonus.

He hit leadoff for the first time in his MLB career in the 4-3 loss to the Tigers on Sept. 26 and then hit second in the season finale the following day.

It's a big change from how the Pirates handled Rowdy Tellez , whom they designated for assignment in late 2024, just four plate appearances from 425, which would've triggered a $200,000 bonus.

O'Hearn is a much better hitter and more important player than Tellez, but it's a change of direction for the Pirates.

O'Hearn 2026 Season Review

The Pirates signed O'Hearn to a two-year, $29 million contract this offseason, making him their first multi-year free agent signing in almost a decade.

O'Hearn hit .265/.330/.440 for an OPS of .770 through 110 games, with 108 hits, 17 doubles and career highs of 18 home runs and 76 RBI.

Jul 7, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Ryan O'Hearn (29) circles the bases on a three-run home run against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He was incredible through the All-Star break, batting .288/.351/.487 for an OPS of .838 in 82 games, 88 hits, 13 doubles, 16 home runs and 63 RBI.

It also included his three-home-run, 10-RBI game in the 12-4 win over the Atlanta Braves at PNC Park on July 7, becoming the first Pirate and 11th player in MLB history with double-digit RBI in the same game.

O'Hearn struggled massively in the second half of the season, .198/.268/.297 for an OPS of .565 and that injury that knocked him out for six weeks hurt his production too.

The Pirates need O'Hearn at his best in 2027 and he'll need to use this offseason to get back to what he was doing in the first half of 2026.

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