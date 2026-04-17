Pirates' Bubba Chandler Faces Crucial Start

PITTSBURGH -- Bubba Chandler is one of the most important pieces of the Pittsburgh Pirates' season. The 23-year-old rookie is in his first full season with the MLB club, posting his first three starts of the 2026 campaign.

So far, the Pirates have been pleased with the production. Despite a 0-1 record through three starts, he's pitched 14.0 solid innings, but he faces a crucial test when he takes the mound for the fourth time.

Going up against the Tampa Bay Rays, Chandler is tasked with getting the Pirates off to a strong start in the weekend series. More than that, the rookie is hoping to keep shaking off his early command issues and avoid too many walks against an impressive Tampa Bay offense.

Reasons for Hope

No one was more upset about the 12 walks he's allowed over 14.0 innings pitched than Chandler. Speaking to reporters after his disappointing start against the San Diego Padres, he criticized his ability to manage the strike zone.

"Hits are fine, it's stuff that's gonna happen, but not competing in the zone is just pathetic," he said after his latest start. "It's eating at me, and I'm gonna fix it, clean it up. I've got five more days before I throw again. It won't happen again."

In response, Chandler showed improvements. His following start, against the Chicago Cubs, he made good on his word. He was far from perfect, but he went from six walks and four walks in his first and second starts, respectively, to just two passes on balls against the Cubs. Compare that to the four strikeouts he registered, and it was a significant improvement in terms of his command.

Mar 12, 2026; Bradenton, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Bubba Chandler (36) during the third inning against the Atlanta Braves at LECOM Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Can Chandler Continue Against Rays?

One thing going for the young flame thrower is that the Rays' lineup has no idea what to expect. This will be the entire team's first chance to battle with the 23-year-old.

That should benefit Chandler. One area in particular that's hurt him is going through the lineup multiple times. According to data from MLB.com, his ERA goes up significantly once he begins the fifth inning. He currently has an ERA of 16.20, compared to an ERA of 0.00 in the first and second innings.

The good news for Chandler is that the Rays have no experience with him and limited time to pick up on any tendencies or habits to exploit. With nasty movement on his offspeed pitches and a blinding fastball, the Pirates rookie has the chance to enter and dominate during a crucial early-season start.

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