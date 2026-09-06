Pirates' Konnor Griffin Shares Special Relationship With MLB Star

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh shortstop Konnor Griffin is one of the best young talents in baseball, but he isn't the only player who's succeeded at his age.

Griffin has struck up a friendship with Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout, who was also a star at a young age and is one of the best players in baseball history, heading towards the end of his career.

The two players faced off for the first time as the Angels played the Pirates at PNC Park this weekend.

Griffin, who signed a nine-year, $140 million contract extension this season, is destined not just for greatness with the Pirates but for the rest of his career, leading to comparisons with Trout.

Injuries Bring Griffin and Trout Closer

The two players met up this weekend and talked before the games during Pirates' batting practice.

Griffin and Trout are avid baseball card collectors and became connected through a mutual friend, while also sharing the same faith, which held the most importance to Griffin.

Sep 5, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) at bat against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fourth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, it’s cool," Griffin said about Trout to SportsNet Pittsburgh . "I watched him a lot growing up and there’s only a few guys that have been in my same position, which is really cool to compete against those guys and just pick their brains on the situation and how they handle stuff at a young age. Yeah, it’s really cool.”

The one thing the two players bonded over was their injuries, which have hampered Griffin this season and Trout over the last few years.

Griffin missed 22 games from May 31 to June 25 with a right forearm flexor strain and then missed 50 games from July 7 to Sept. 3 with a left ring finger sagittal band tear .

Trout played just 36 games in 2021 after a right knee contusion, featured in 82 games in 2023 with a left hamate fracture and then played just 29 games in 2024 with a left knee meniscus tear.

Griffin relied on many people during his injury, but having Trout as someone he could talk to was a big help.

“I think I texted him, “You got anything for me? I know there’s been some situations where you had to go through this.” So it’s just cool to pick his brain with that,” Griffin said.

Trout has fully embraced being a mentor to Griffin, as a friend and just helping out another baseball player through tough times.

“Yeah, you know, obviously, last few years I’ve been through it, the way to handle it. It’s a new thing for him," Trout said to SportsNet Pittsburgh. "It’s a tough game on your body. We play a lot of games and you got to take care of your body and that was just a freak thing when he dove, talking to him and I’m glad he came back. Just trust the rehab process that can get him back quick and he’ll be back out here and he got back sooner than expected, so it’s good.”

Griffin and Trout Share Similar MLB Path

The Pirates rookie and Angels star have a great deal in common, but their closest similarity is the hype each of them had coming into their MLB careers.

Griffin became baseball's top prospect in 2025 and made his MLB debut on April 3 at 19, while Trout was also the top prospect and debuted at 19 on July 8, 2011.

Apr 3, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (6) jogs off of the field after the first inning in his major league debut against the Baltimore Orioles at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was an historic debut, and the first few weeks for Griffin and Trout did much the same when he earned his call-up, giving Griffin more motivation to go after his friend's accomplishments.

“Yeah, yeah, I see stuff online that shows comparisons and it’s cool," Griffin It gives me something to compete against, try to be where he is. I mean, he’s a great player, so, if i can try to chase those numbers, then maybe my career will turn out like his.

The Angels passed on Griffin with the eighth overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft , as the Pirates selected him with the next pick.

Trout pays great attention to the MLB Draft and knew that Griffin would be a great athlete and wasn't surprised to see him have the success he's had.

“You can tell he’s legit," Trout said. "He’s got the build of a shortstop; he can play. You seen how fast he can run last night. Can change games.”

“Yeah, I think the way he plays the game, it looks like he just has so much fun doing it. The thrill, the excitement he brings. He can hit the ball out of the ballpark, or he can lay down a bunt and beat it out. You know, it’s a special talent at shortstop.”

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