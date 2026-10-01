Pirates Offseason Hub: Free Agents, Needs, Targets, Trades & Decisions

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have begun their offseason and look towards building a better team for 2027.

The Pirates finished 2026 with an 82-80 record, good enough to clinch their first winning season since 2018, but still six games back in the National League Wild Card race.

Pittsburgh hasn't made the postseason since 2015, the second-longest streak in baseball, behind only the Los Angeles Angels (2014), and it's another season without October baseball.

The Pirates have a stronger foundation than they did going into last offseason, but they must make the playoffs in 2027.

Pirates Have Two Free Agents

Pittsburgh is a younger team, so it has only two free agents this offseason, down from three after right-handed relief pitcher Kirby Yates retired .

The Pirates' two free agents included second baseman Brandon Lowe and left-handed relief pitcher Gregory Soto, both of whom had important roles in the 2026 squad.

Sep 19, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (5) circles the bases on a game winning two-run home run against the Kansas City Royals during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lowe is their most important free agent, after he led the Pirates with 35 home runs, 96 RBI, a .493 slugging percentage and an .824 OPS.

He also led all second basemen in home runs, slugging percentage and OPS and will command strong offers on the open market.

Soto had a solid season as well, posting a 6-5 record over 69 appearances, a 3.63 ERA over 67.0 innings pitched, 79 strikeouts to 29 walks, a .199 BAA and a 1.16 WHIP.

The Pirates could bring Soto back for another year, but he'll likely test his value on the free agent market as well.

What the Pirates Need This Offseason

The Pirates bolstered the lineup greatly, externally and internally last season, but there are still ways they can get better.

Pittsburgh needs a right-handed power bat and/or someone who can hit left-handed pitching, both of which they lacked, leading to their 18-33 record and .231/.303/.360 for an OPS of .663 slash line against left-handed starting pitching.

Jul 20, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Esmerlyn Valdez (55) hits a two run home run during the third inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A true third baseman is also something the Pirates should go after, with Nick Gonzales a solid hitter, posting the sixth-best batting average (.303), but terrible defensively, -15 DRS and -11 OAA, both the worst marks at the position.

The Pirates should also try for a high-leverage arm and other bullpen help, keeping that unit strong and then improving upon it.

Some starting pitching depth might not hurt either, especially with Mitch Keller and Braxton Ashcraft dealing with injuries towards the end of 2026.

Who the Pirates Should Target/Trade For This Offseason

The Pirates have a wide range of players they can go after, who fill their needs and even add to areas of strength.

A couple of third basemen that make sense include Baltimore Orioles' Coby Mayo and Houston Astros' Isaac Paredes , showing interest in the latter last offseason.

Sep 29, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes (15) hits a single in the first inning during game one of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mayo hit 24 home runs in 2026, but was great against southpaws, tied for MLB-lead with 16 home runs against them and slashing .322/.393/.712 for an OPS of 1.105.

Paredes is less prolific than Mayo against left-handed pitching, but he's more experienced and consistent in his career, while coming off 25 home runs in 2026, the second-most for him in a season.

The pitching options will be plenty, but why not consider bringing back right-handed reliever David Bednar?

Bednar was excellent for the New York Yankees, with a 2.47 ERA and 35 saves in 2026, and with two years of postseason experience, the Pirates could bring back the hometown kid to lead them back to the playoffs.

Bednar is also a free agent, unlike Paredes and Mayo, so if the Pirates are willing to put some cash there, they could get it done.

Big Roster Decisions for the Pirates

The Pirates have 10 arbitration-eligible players for next season, requiring them to come together on a salary figure.

Pittsburgh has seven players arbitration-eligible for the first time: three pitchers, Paul Skenes , Jared Jones and Carmen Mlodzinski; three infielders, third baseman Nick Gonzales, first baseman Spencer Horwitz and utility man Jared Triolo; plus two catchers, Henry Davis and Endy Rodríguez.

Sep 24, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) throws against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fourth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates also have two players heading into their second year of arbitration: center fielder Oneil Cruz and right-handed relief pitcher Yohan Ramírez.

It's likely that the current CBA expiring on Dec. 1 could change how arbitration happens, especially if the season doesn't start on time, but the Pirates will look to keep most, if not all, of these players.

How the salary figures shape out, especially for a player like Skenes, will dictate how the Pirates operate around free agency/trades.

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