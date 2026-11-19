PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are looking for left-handed pitching this offseason and should explore all avenues to do so.

One southpaw pitcher whose market is growing bigger by the day is Kris Bubic, a veteran whom teams want as part of their staff for 2027.

Bubic has received interest from both teams with postseason goals and those that aren't there yet, per Will Sammon of The Athletic .

The Pirates could bolster their pitching staff with this addition, and there are many ways Bubic would make them better.

Why Bubic Would Make the Pirates Better

The Pirates are looking for left-handed pitching, as their entire rotation is right-handed: Paul Skenes, Braxton Ashcraft, Jared Jones, Mitch Keller, Bubba Chandler.

Bubic can work as either a starting pitcher or a bulk/long reliever, giving the Pirates options to where he fits best.

Oct 12, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Kris Bubic (40) throws a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth inning in game two of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He pitched in 27 games out of the bullpen after coming back from Tommy John surgery. in 2024, posting a 2.67 ERA over 30.1 innings, 39 strikeouts to five walks, a .232 BAA and a 1.02 WHIP.

Bubic only pitched until the end of July 2025, before suffering a left rotator cuff strain, but put up an 8-7 record in 20 starts, a 2.55 ERA over 116.1 innings pitched, 116 strikeouts to 39 walks, a .227 BAA and a 1.18 WHIP, earning an All-Star nod.

Left elbow soreness saw him miss four months of 2026, but he pitched well when he came back, throwing five scoreless bullpen outings for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who landed him at the trade deadline from the Kansas City Royals.

Bubic doesn't have an overpowering fastball, 91.9 mph in 2026, but he has great extension, which comes from having a lower arm slot, 38°, for his height, 6-foot-3.

It also comes from his fastball having a higher induced vertical break, 18.1 inches in 2025, which is 2.1 inches higher than the MLB average of 16 inches.

That IVB causes Bubic's fastball to rise, deceiving opposing hitters, who swing underneath it, as they are expecting it to be lower than it ends up being.

Bubic also employs a changeup and a sweeper as his secondary pitches, and then a slider and a sinker as his tertiary pitches.

Would Pirates Sign Bubic?

The Pirates are looking at left-handed pitching, so Bubic fits what they are looking for this offseason.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported that Bubic's representatives are looking for a starting pitcher role only, so no working out of the bullpen.

Apr 21, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals pitcher Kris Bubic (50) pitches during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One thing that may work in the Pirates' favor is that Bubic's team isn't opposed to a short-term deal , which would allow him to get a bigger deal after the 2027 season.

The Pirates normally use a five-man rotation, so if Bubic is added, they could go to a six-man rotation, which would give more rest for their younger starting pitchers.

Bubic's injury history is a major concern, but signing him on a short-term deal makes it easier to assume risk than it would be over a long-term contract.

The Pirates moving one of their starting pitchers, aside from Keller , is unlikely this offseason, but if they want left-handed starting pitching, Bubic is one player they should go after.