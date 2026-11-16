Should Pirates Join Dustin May Free Agent Race?

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have a strong rotation going into 2027, but there are always ways to improve it and add depth.

Dustin May is one of the most in-demand free-agent starting pitchers this offseason, with teams lining up to add him to their rotation.

Jim Bowden of The Athletic reported that eight teams are in on May, which includes the Baltimore Orioles, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Guardians, Miami Marlins, San Francisco Giants and Washington Nationals.

The Pirates could use some extra pitching depth this offseason, but May isn't the answer for them in 2027.

Why Pirates Shouldn't Sign Dustin May as Free Agent

May has been a full-time starting pitcher over the past two seasons, following missing most of the previous four seasons with various injuries.

He pitched for the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox in 2025, then for both the St. Louis Cardinals and the Milwaukee Brewers in 2026, winning the World Series with the latter.

Oct 15, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Dustin May (21) throws during the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game four of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

May hasn't pitched that well during this time with a 14-20 record in 54 starts, a 4.82 ERA over 278.0 innings and a 1.37 WHIP.

He's been one of the hardest-hit pitchers in baseball, with a 44.3% hard-hit rate (seventh percentile, 25th-highest) and 90.0 mph average exit velocity (14th percentile, 50th-highest) in 2026.

May had success with his four-seam fastball, cutter and sinker this season, +5 run value per Statcast , but his off-speed and breaking stuff were poor, with his sweeper, curveball and changeup amassing a -12 run value.

He did win the World Series with the Brewers in 2026, but he wasn't strong in the postseason, posting a 5.73 ERA over five games and two starts, with a .262 BAA and 11 hits over 11 innings.

The biggest issue for the Pirates is that they would have to make a sizable offer for May, who has such high interest from teams across MLB.

Pittsburgh is in a strong place with their rotation, and they don't need to add a starting pitcher just to add a starting pitcher.

Where the Pirates Should Add to their Pitching This Offseason

The Pirates have already reportedly been looking for left-handed pitching , which is something that they would benefit from adding.

Pittsburgh's rotation is entirely right-handed: Paul Skenes , Braxton Ashcraft, Jared Jones, Mitch Keller and Bubba Chandler.

Sep 2, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Bubba Chandler (36) delivers a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

They all have strengths and performed well in 2026, but opposing teams can benefit from their lack of left-handed pitching.

Pittsburgh has signed left-handed free agents in the past: Andrew Heaney in 2025, Martín Pérez in 2024, Rich Hill in 2023, José Quintana in 2022 and Tyler Anderson in 2021.

The Pirates could go after a number of free agents to fill this role, with veterans like Robbie Ray , Trevor Rogers and Foster Griffin as potential options.

Pittsburgh has to figure out how much they're willing to spend on that left-handed addition and whether free agency or the trade market might work best for them.