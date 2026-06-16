Pirates Test a New Konnor Griffin Replacement
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PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have a new look lineup to start their next series, which includes a change at shortstop.
Nick Gonzales moves from third base and will start at shortstop for the Pirates, as they face the Athletics in the series opener at Sutter Health Park on June 15.
Jared Triolo had started the previous 16 games at shortstop for the Pirates, but he won't start tonight, as Tyler Callihan moves from right field and plays third base.
Brandon Lowe and Spencer Horwitz stay at second base and first base, respectively, while Callihan makes his third start at third base this season.
Why The Pirates Are Making a Shortstop Change
Triolo took over at shortstop following rookie Konnor Griffin feeling pain in his arm, which eventually turned into a forearm flexor strain and the Pirates placed him on the 10-day injured list back on May 31.
He took over on May 28 against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park and started there the next five series, with Gonzales generally at third base, and both Lowe at second base and Horwitz at first base.
Triolo simply hasn't hit well enough this season, slashing .227/.292/.261 for an OPS of .553 in 40 games, with 27 hits in 119 at-bats, four doubles, no home runs, seven RBI and 10 walks to 35 strikeouts.
Gonzales has hit incredibly well this season, with a .301 batting average that ranks seventh in the National League and 13th in MLB, while also adjusting well to a new position in third base.
Callihan has brought power to the major leagues since the Pirates recalled him on May 28 after Griffin stopped playing shortstop. He has slashed .348/.500/.783 for an OPS of 1.283 in 11 games, with eight hits in 23 at-bats, two doubles, a triple, two home runs, six RBI and six walks to seven strikeouts.
Third base is where Triolo is best defensively, but with how good Callihan and Gonzales have hit, their bat wins out against his Gold Glove.
The Pirates may also be giving Triolo a break and then have him start in the next two games of the series, but it's clear they want to have their best hitters in the lineup.
Other Pirates Lineup Changes vs. the Athletics
Player
Position
Batting Side
Spencer Horwitz
First Base
Left
Brandon Lowe
Second Base
Left
Bryan Reynolds
Designated Hitter
Switch
Ryan O'Hearn
Right Field
Left
Nick Gonzales
Shortstop
Right
Endy Rodríguez
Catcher
Switch
Tyler Callihan
Third Base
Left
Jake Mangum
Center Field
Switch
Esmerlyn Valdez
Left Field
Right
Ryan O'Hearn is back in right field with Callihan moving to third base, as he is not playing in the outfield every game after dealing with a right quad muscle strain.
The Pirates are giving rookie Esmerlyn Valdez his first start in left field, after making his first six starts in right field. Jake Mangum will make his seventh straight start in center field with Oneil Cruz on the injured list with a left hand fracture.
Endy Rodríguez is back in at catcher for Henry Davis, while Bryan Reynolds moves to designated hitter to stay in the lineup.
Horwitz, Lowe, Reynolds, O'Hearn and Gonzales bat one-five for the Pirates again, while Rodríguez bats sixth, Callihan and Mangum both move down one spot to seventh and eighth, respectively, while Valdez bats ninth.
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Dominic writes for Pittsburgh Pirates On SI, Pittsburgh Panthers Pn SI and also, Pittsburgh Steelers On SI. A Pittsburgh native, Dominic grew up watching Pittsburgh Sports and wrote for The Pitt News as an undergraduate at the University of Pittsburgh, covering Pitt Athletics. He would write for Pittsburgh Sports Now after college and has years of experience covering sports across Pittsburgh.