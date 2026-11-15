Five Things I Learned About Pirates at GM Meetings

PITTSBURGH — The General Managers' Meetings in Las Vegas are normally not a huge part of the offseason for MLB, but this year was much different.

Representatives from all 30 MLB teams met at the ARIA Resort and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip, building communication and starting discussions on moves that they want to make.

The impending lockout on Dec. 1, which will happen if there is no new CBA ratified between the owners and the players' union (MLBPA), will result in no signings, trades and other moves after that.

I went to Las Vegas to see what the MLB general managers were discussing and get a feel for what they were thinking ahead of the lockout, especially from Pirates general manager Ben Cherington.

No. 1: Re-Signing Brandon Lowe Remains a Big Priority

The Pittsburgh Pirates only have two free agents this offseason, and second baseman Brandon Lowe is the most important one.

Lowe is now a free agent for the first time in his career, and he will surely get a big payday for it, as he looks for a long-term deal with a high salary.

Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (5) trots around the bases after hitting a first inning home-run, Thursday, March 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Pirates extended Lowe the qualifying offer , $23.15 million for 2027, but it's unlikely he accepts it.

It's his best chance to go for the big contract, Cherington admitted as such, after leading all second basemen with 35 home runs, a .493 slugging percentage and an .824 OPS, while becoming a National League Gold Glove Award finalist , after being a poor defender prior.

MLB teams will want Lowe for his left-handed power, great glove and leadership on and off the field for the next few years.

Cherington said discussions between Lowe and the Pirates have been good, but that they know Lowe is in a strong position for a new contract.

The Pirates are going to work hard to sign Lowe, and Cherington's discussions on where other infielders fit for next season, Nick Gonzales , for example, showed that he's not committed to that until they know what their top free agent does.

No. 2: Pirates Have Strong Belief in Catching Group

Finding a reliable starting catcher for the future is not something that Cherington or the Pirates have done so far, but they believe they have the answer from behind the plate.

The Pirates have three catchers on the 40-man roster: Rafael Flores Jr., Henry Davis and Endy Rodríguez, all of whom have shown great flashes, but not the complete player they can be.

Sep 22, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Rafael Flores Jr. (43) looks on from the dugout against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Flores was great at the plate as a rookie in 2026, batting .264/.331/.527 for an OPS of .858, with 11 home runs, serving as a strong right-handed power bat for a Pirates team that needs it.

He is also still improving from behind the plate, and his defense isn't where it needs to be if he wants to catch most games.

Davis is the most veteran of the group and is fantastic defensively, while also doing a great job calling a game, serving as Paul Skenes' personal catcher for most of the past two seasons.

His struggles at the plate are a major concern, batting .172/.272/.313 for an OPS of .585 in 2026, and he's not come through on his hitting potential after the Pirates selected him first overall in the 2021 MLB Draft.

Rodríguez is a switch-hitting catcher that can hit for contact and power, and is average defensively.

He performed for the Pirates in 2026, batting .267/.373/.467 for an OPS of .840, but played in just 47 games with two injuries, including season-ending surgery on his left hip labrum in late August.

All three catchers have a chance in 2027 to really show they are the main option for the Pirates, and Cherington wants to give them all that opportunity.

"We think there's a lot of strength in all of them, and that between Flo' and Henry and Endy, there's a really good solution behind the plate," Cherington said. "We got some time to figure out exactly what that is."

No. 3: Pirates Are Looking for Left-Handed Pitching

The Athletic reported that the Pirates are looking for left-handed pitching this offseason, which isn't incredibly surprising.

Pittsburgh has a solid pitching staff, but its rotation is entirely right-handed and the bullpen could use a veteran southpaw option.

Sep 22, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jared Jones (17) delivers a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates have a few options for how they go about addressing their left-handed pitching need, especially for the rotation.

Free agents like Foster Griffin , Trevor Rogers and Robbie Ray could all work as starting pitchers, while the Pirates will always explore the trade market.

Some bullpen arms like Alex Vesia and JoJo Romero would also be solid additions for the Pirates, but I would expect a trade to make more sense for either a starter or a reliever.

No. 4: Pirates Still Have Faith in Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller is the most veteran starting pitcher in the Pirates' rotation, but there are always questions about whether he'll still be with the team in the future.

The 30-year-old has been a consistent name in trade discussions , with the Pirates not moving him at the 2025 trade deadline or last offseason.

Jul 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller (23) delivers a pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keller has the highest salary on the Pirates in 2027, $18.5 million, and he is coming off a disappointing showing in 2026.

He struggled after his first eight starts and missed the final two months with a right arm teres major muscle injury.

Moving Keller could give the Pirates more financial flexibility , as they try and sign other free agents or make trades to improve different parts of the roster for next season.

Cherington noted that they can't rule out any move this offseason, but that Keller is recovering well this offseason and that they want him to be the reliable veteran in the Pirates' rotation for 2027.

"No doubt, it's a really important part of the team going into '27," Cherington said on Keller. We do need more out of him in 2027. I think he knows that.

"I think he was also pitching through some things this year and trying to grind through some things, and probably wasn't at his full capacity for parts of the season, but bottom line, you know, we know he's capable of more, and we need it, and, and he knows that too."

No. 5: Lockout Brings Uncertainty for Pirates, MLB

It's a strange offseason for MLB front offices, as they try to maneuver around the lockout at the start of next month.

MLB teams are considering making the additions they need, while also considering what changes may come to baseball with a new CBA.

Apr 19, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Guardians President of Baseball Operations Chris Antonetti (left) and Pittsburgh Pirates general manager Ben Cherington (right) talk on the field before their teams play at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A potential salary cap and floor , which MLB and the owners proposed, is a non-starter amongst players and the 2027 season starting on time is definitely under threat.

MLB teams are figuring out what the best decision is, and there will likely be big moves made towards the end of the month, with $2 billion spent before the 2021 lockout.

Cherington said that the Pirates will make the moves that make sense to them and not stray away from that.

He also noted that he doesn't know what will happen with CBA negotiations, and they're just staying ready for whatever happens.

"I think it feels like there's urgency both in free agency and trades, and that doesn't mean I know when things are going to happen," Cherington said. "I'm not good at that, but I think everybody's prepared.

"We'll see some stuff happen. You know, I don't know whether that's for the Pirates or not. I have no idea. But in the industry, some things will happen."