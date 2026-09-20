Pirates vs. Royals Takeaways: Oneil Cruz Shows What Could've Been

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates relied on their best players against the Kansas City Royals, and it was exactly what they needed.

The Pirates swept the Kansas City Royals at PNC Park, 8-5 in the series opener on Sept. 18, 6-5 on Sept. 19 and then 4-3 on Sept. 20.

Pittsburgh made two comebacks, erasing 4-0 and 5-2 deficits in the series opener and then 3-2 in the series finale, ensuring they took care of another American League Central opponent.

The Pirates improve to 79-77, but did get eliminated from the postseason this weekend.

Brandon Lowe Must Be Part of Pirates' Future

The Pirates' trade for second baseman Brandon Lowe is the best move general manager Ben Cherington has made in his tenure, and the Royals series made that more clear.

Lowe hit two two-run home runs in both wins over the Royals, both of which were incredibly important for the Pirates.

Sep 19, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (5) circles the bases on a game winning two-run home run against the Kansas City Royals during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His first home run came with a 4-0 deficit in the third inning in the series opener, and then his second gave the Pirates a 6-5 lead in the eighth inning the following night.

Both home runs led to wins and were his 32nd and 33rd home runs this season, plus his 18th and 19th at PNC Park in 2026, setting a new franchise record .

Lowe is the best power-hitting second baseman in baseball, and combining that with his vastly improved defense makes him a crucial part of the Pirates' success this season.

He becomes a free agent at the end of this season, and the Pirates will have to fight off some stiff competition for his signature.

The Pirates must do this, as keeping Lowe around will be a big reason for them finally making the postseason in 2027.

Oneil Cruz Shows Pirates What Could've Been in 2026

Center fielder Oneil Cruz is one player that the Pirates may have missed the most this season due to injury.

Cruz suffered a left hand fracture that kept him out for two months, 61 games from June 10 to Aug. 17, about 38% of the 2026 season.

Sep 16, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz (15) hits an infield single against the Milwaukee Brewers during the seventh inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He has been fantastic this season and joined the 20-20 club (20 home runs, 20 stolen bases) after his solo home run in the series finale against the Royals.

Cruz made it look easy, taking advantage of a 75.2 mph curveball over the middle of the plate from Royals right-handed starting pitcher Michael Wacha, sending it 104.5 mph and 420 feet over the center field wall and into the Royals bullpen, tying it up 1-1 in the fourth inning.

He managed to reach this 20-20 mark in 93 games, compared to 132 games in 2025 , 39 fewer games.

Cruz was also the first player in MLB to join the 10-10 club, doing so on May 10, and he was on track for 34 home runs and 52 stolen bases.

The last Pirates player in the 30-50 club was Barry Bonds back in 1990, when he won the National League MVP.

Cruz has been incredible since his return from injury, with many big home runs and still having that great basestealing ability that makes him such a threat at the plate or on the basepaths.

The Pirates missed Cruz's production when he was out injured, and they may have still been competing for the postseason had he been healthy.

Rafael Flores Jr. Becoming Pirates Catcher of the Future

The Pirates have searched for their next catcher that will lead them to the playoffs and Rafael Flores Jr. might just be the answer .

Flores came through in a massive way for the Pirates, hitting the go-ahead two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning, putting them up 4-3 in the eventual victory.

Sep 16, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Rafael Flores Jr. (43) hits a solo home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the sixth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates added Flores in the David Bednar trade with the New York Yankees at the 2025 deadline, and he's finally showing off that right-handed power that made him a desirable prospect.

Flores has hit .286/.354/.556 for an OPS of .910 in 43 games this season, with 38 hits, six doubles, 10 home runs and 22 RBI.

He has hit some big-time home runs, becoming the first Pirates player to hit two home runs off the bench in the 4-3 win over the Detroit Tigers at PNC Park on Aug. 19, plus hitting five home runs in seven games in August.

Flores has been fantastic at the plate in September too, batting .367/.404/.531 for an OPS of .935, putting on a great showing to end this 2026 season.

The Pirates have had issues at catcher, with Henry Davis playing great defense but struggling at the plate and Endy Rodríguez is injured again, out until March-May 2027 after season-ending surgery on his left hip labrum.

Flores has taken advantage of his opportunities, and he's put himself in great position to secure the starting catcher role in 2027.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!