Top Three Free Agent Third Basemen Targets for Pirates

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have a glaring weakness at third base heading into 2027, and free agency may be the way they address it.

The Pirates didn't have a true third baseman coming into 2026, and while Nick Gonzales showed that he can be a strong hitter, his poor defense made him a liability in important moments.

Pittsburgh would benefit from having a true third baseman, and one who can add some power to the lineup.

The Pirates have three free agent third baseman options they can seriously consider as options for next season, if they choose to go that route.

Three Free Agent Third Basemen Pirates Could Consider

No. 1: Alec Bohm

Alec Bohm has been with the Philadelphia Phillies for all of his career, after they took him third overall in the 2018 MLB Draft out of Wichita State, but he could be looking for a new team this offseason.

The first-time free agent played 874 games for the Phillies over the past seven seasons and has spent most of that time as the starting third baseman.

Sep 30, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Alec Bohm (28) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Atlanta Braves in the tenth inning during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bohm has been an average-to-solid hitter in his career, batting .273/.325/.410 for an OPS of .735 and has put up double-digit home run totals, averaging about 15 home runs over the past five seasons.

It wasn't a great 2026 season for Bohm, who hit .249/.315/.383 for an OPS of .698, with a slow start that saw him not hit above .500 until mid-May.

Bohm did hit much better later on in the second half: .298/.369/.425 for an OPS of .794, and he was also solid against left-handed pitching : .292/.333/.483 for an OPS of .816, something the Pirates need for 2027.

One big issue with Bohm is that he's been poor defensively throughout his career and was so again in 2026, with -10 defensive runs saved (DRS), -8 outs above average (OAA) and -8 fielding run value (FRV).

The Pirates could bring Bohm on and hope that he finds more consistency and performs better defensively, but how much are they willing to spend on that?

Gonzales had a higher OPS than Bohm last season (.755), and even though he was worse defensively, Bohm hasn't been much better.

The Pirates would also spend much less on Gonzales, who is in his first year of arbitration , so it depends on how confident they are that Bohm can be that much better of a third baseman.

No. 2: Eugenio Suárez

The Pirates have shown interest in Suárez before, most recently last offseason as their answer at third base.

Suárez instead reunited with the Cincinnati Reds on a one-year, $15 million deal, but after his mutual option for 2027 was declined, he is a free agent again.

Sep 14, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Eugenio Suarez (28) hits a single in the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He didn't have the greatest 2026, batting .212/.307/.433 for an OPS of .740 with 26 home runs and 74 RBI, compared to hitting .228/.298/.526 for an OPS of .824, with 49 home runs and 118 RBI in 2025.

Suárez, like Bohm, also struggled early on in 2026, .208/.285/.388 for an OPS of .673 with 11 home runs in the first half, but then was better in the second half, .216/.333/.490 for an OPS of .823 with 15 home runs.

Unlike Bohm, Suárez was not good against left-handed pitching in 2026, .181/.333/.381 for an OPS of .714, although he's been better in his career, .244/.348/.469 for an OPS of .817.

He isn't great defensively and wasn't so in a lesser role in 2026, with -4 DRS, -7 OAA and -6 FRV.

The Pirates could take a flier on Suárez, especially if he doesn't cost that much, as he could provide some necessary right-handed power in the lineup.

He is also 36 next season and there's always a concern that he could seriously drop off in production as he ages.

No. 3: Edmundo Sosa

The Pirates may decide they want someone more versatile defensively and Edmundo Sosa would be the perfect fit.

Sosa has played mostly infield in his career, with extensive experience at second base, shortstop and third base, while also playing some left field last season with the Phillies.

Aug 12, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Edmundo Sosa (33) prepares for the pitch in the seventh inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He is a solid defensive player, with +7 DRS, +7 OAA and +4 FRV in his career at third base, similar advanced stats at second base and even better at shortstop, +19 DRS, +17 OAA and +12 FRV.

Sosa is a decent hitter, .256/.306/.417 for an OPS of .723 in 569 games, and has been good against southpaws, .273/.326/.479 for an OPS of .806.

The big issue with Sosa is that he's never been a starting player and has never played more than 110 games in a season, which is about 68% of a 162-game campaign.

Sosa would come as a cheaper option than the other two, and if the Pirates are valuing his ability to play multiple positions, he would be the best free agent option for them this offseason.