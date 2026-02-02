Pirates Made Competitive Offer for Eugenio Suárez

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates missed out on one of the top free agents at a position of need this offseason, but it wasn't for lack of trying.

Third baseman free agent Eugenio Suárez reportedly signed with the Cincinnati Reds on a one-year, $15 million deal, with a mutual option for the 2027 season, re-joining a team he has familiarity with.

Pittsburgh had interest in Suárez this offseason, as he fit a position of need and would've given them a right-handed power bat, both offensive traits that would've benefited them greatly.

Pirates fans will feel like the front office should've made an offer in that range after the moves they've made this offseason and reports show that they were competitive in signing Suárez.

Pirates Fall Just Short in Signing Eugenio Suárez

Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reported that the Pirates made a similar offer to Suárez, a one-year contract with a similar AAV, so $15 million.

He also reported that the Pirates were not only willing to go higher with that offer, but that they were willing to do a multi-year deal for Suárez.

The Pirates signed free agent slugger Ryan O'Hearn to a two-year, $29 million deal, marking their first multi-year free agent signing since right-handed starting pitcher Iván Nova on a three-year, $27 million contract on Dec. 27, 2016.

Sep 23, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres first baseman Ryan O'Hearn (32) hits a grand slam during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | David Frerker-Imagn Images

It was also the Pirates' first multi-year position player free agent signing in more than a decade, with outfielder John Jaso doing so for two years, $8 million on Dec. 23, 2015.

The Pirates have been aggressive in the free agent market and even offered a club record contract to designated hitter Kyle Schwarber at four years, $125 million, a higher AAV than the contract he re-signed with the Phillies on, five years, $150 million.

Pittsburgh was also reportedly a finalist along with the Reds, but Suárez ended up choosing to go back to where he spent the longest tenure of his career, seven seasons from 2015-21.

The Pirates could've gotten something done, likely with a higher AAV of $20 million, but Suárez also benefits from playing at Great American Ball Park, which is kind to right-handed power bats, something PNC Park is not.

Cincinnati also made the postseason in 2025, something Pittsburgh hasn't done since 2015, the second-longest absence of any MLB team.

Where the Pirates Go From Here

Suárez was the last good third base option for the Pirates this winter, with little left in the free agent market and likely unattainable trade options as well.

The Pirates missed out on the likes of Japanese star Kazuma Okamoto and other third base free agents like Willi Castro , Jorge Polanco and Yoán Moncada.

Mar 15, 2025; Bunkyo, Tokyo, Japan; Yomiuri Giants first baseman Kazuma Okamoto (25) fields a ground ball against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fifth inning at Tokyo Dome. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Free agents that remain include former Pirate Isiah Kiner-Falefa and potential options like Ramón Urías and Luis Rengifo, neither of whom possesses the power Suárez does.

The trade market has players that would benefit the Pirates, but not without them parting with some of their best talent.

Pittsburgh does have a top farm system, but prospects are reportedly not what MLB teams want, with many also having playoff aspirations themselves.

The Pirates traded right-handed starting pitcher in Mike Burrows to the Houston Astros as part of the three-team trade with the Tampa Bay Rays, where they added second baseman Brandon Lowe , outfielder Jake Mangum and left-handed relief pitcher Mason Montgomery .

Pittsburgh also traded Johan Oviedo to the Boston Red Sox, where they added outfield prospect Jhostynxon García and right-handed pitching prospect Jesus Travieso .

Some trade options that make sense for the Pirates include Brent Baty and Mark Vientos from the New York Mets, Alec Bohm with the Phillies and Isaac Paredes with the Houston Astros.

Paredes would make the most sense, a right-handed bat that hit 20 home runs, but how well he would produce at PNC Park is questionable. Baty and Bohm will likely serve as important pieces for their respective teams and Vientos isn't necessarily expendable either in New York.

The Pirates still have to add left-handed starting pitching, another outfielder and need to make a decision on Andrew McCutchen's future, along with potentially signing a corner infielder.

Jared Triolo looks like the Pirates' starting third baseman in 2026, with Nick Gonzales at shortstop.

There's also a chance top prospect and shortstop Konnor Griffin makes the Opening Day lineup, but the Pirates likely won't move the 19-year old up too quickly unless he shows he's ready.

