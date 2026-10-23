What Pirates Can Learn From the Two World Series Rosters

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates weren't close to making the postseason, and even further from reaching the World Series, but there is still hope they can do so in the future.

The 2026 World Series pits the Milwaukee Brewers against the Tampa Bay Rays in a battle between baseball's two best teams.

Milwaukee is Pittsburgh's National League Central Division rival and won its first pennant since 1982, while Tampa Bay won its third pennant since 2008.

Both teams are looking for their first World Series in team history and are showing that small-market ballclubs can achieve glory in MLB, something the Pirates can't use as a hindrance any longer.

Be Bold and Make the Right Trades

Milwaukee and Tampa Bay are both in the World Series for the trades they have made in recent history.

Most of each team is made up of players acquired in trades, with the Brewers having 15 and the Rays having 17, making up the majority of their World Series rosters.

Oct 19, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero (13) reacts after hitting a home run during the seventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Milwaukee Brewers Players Acquired by Trade

Player (s) Traded From Time of Trade LHP Shane Drohan, LHP Kyle Harrison, 3B David Hamilton Boston Red Sox Feb. 9 LHP Robert Gasser San Diego Padres Aug. 1, 2022 (Trade Deadline) LHP DL Hall, SS Joey Ortiz Baltimore Orioles Feb. 1, 2024 RHP Dustin May, LHP JoJo Romero St. Louis Cardinals Aug. 3 (Trade Deadline) RHP Trevor Megill Minnesota Twins April 30, 2023 RHP Chad Patrick Oakland Athletics Nov. 15, 2023 RHP Antonio Senzatela Colorado Rockies Aug. 3 (Trade Deadline) C William Contreras Atlanta Braves Dec. 12, 2022 1B Jake Bauers New York Yankees Nov. 17, 2023 1B Andrew Vaughn Chicago White Sox June 13, 2025 DH Christian Yelich Miami Marlins Jan. 25, 2018

Tampa Bay Rays Players Acquired By Trade

Player Traded From Time of Trade RHP Tyler Wells Baltimore Orioles Aug. 3, 2026 (Trade Deadline) C Liam Hicks Miami Marlins Aug. 3, 2026 (Trade Deadline) RHP Freddy Peralta New York Mets Aug. 2, 2026 (Trade Deadline) OF Victor Mesa Jr. Miami Marlins Feb. 6, 2026 2B Ben Williamson Seattle Mariners Feb. 2, 2026 OF Ryan Vilade Cincinnati Reds Nov. 3, 2025 RHP Griffin Jax Minnesota Twins July 31, 2025 (Trade Deadline) C Nick Fortes Miami Marlins July 29, 2025 (Trade Deadline) RHP Bryan Baker Baltimore Orioles July 10, 2025 RHP Brody Hopkins Seattle Mariners July 26, 2024 RHP Cole Sulser New York Mets July 26, 2024 2B Richie Palacios St. Louis Cardinals Jan. 5, 2024 OF Jonny DeLuca Los Angeles Dodgers Dec. 16, 2023 RHP Kevin Kelly Colorado Rockies Dec. 8, 2022 3B Junior Caminero Cleveland Indians Nov. 19, 2021 RHP Drew Rasmussen Milwaukee Brewers May 21, 2021 DH Yandy Díaz Cleveland Indians Dec. 13, 2018

The Brewers have the vast majority of their bullpen from trades, plus starters in catcher William Contreras, first baseman Jake Bauers and designated hitter Christian Yelich.

Tampa Bay landed some top players recently, starting pitcher Freddy Peralta and catcher Liam Hicks at this trade deadline.

One major thing that both teams have done well is that their traded players have come across the past seven and eight seasons, showing how long it takes to build great rosters.

Tampa Bay traded for third baseman Junior Caminero and starting pitcher Drew Rasmussen in 2021 and designated hitter Yandy Díaz in 2018.

Milwaukee traded for Contreras back in 2022 and Yelich in 2018, while making more shrewd trades recently.

Peralta is an interesting World Series connection, as the Brewers traded him to the New York Mets ahead of his final year before free agency.

The Mets had a terrible season and traded him at the deadline to the Rays, who got him back to what he does best and he has played a role in their World Series run.

Another tie is Brewers first baseman Jake Bauers, whom the Rays traded to the Cleveland Indians back in 2018, the same trade that landed them Díaz, and Bauers played for the Cincinnati Reds and New York Yankees before landing with his current team.

Oct 15, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jake Bauers (9) doubles during the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game four of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both teams have made savvy and smart trades, while acting unafraid to make mistakes and go for big-time additions, especially when they are competing.

Milwaukee and Tampa Bay have been quite successful over the past two decades, and this has allowed them to add strong players, keep them and take advantage of their time with the team.

The Pirates have struggled with making the bold trades they need to, which would get them over the edge and make them a winner once again.

Pittsburgh did better with trades over this past season, adding second baseman Brandon Lowe, outfielder Jake Mangum and left-handed relief pitcher Mason Montgomery from the Rays, while parting with right-handed starting pitcher Mike Burrows to the Houston Astros.

The Pirates also added two solid right-handed relief pitchers, Luke Weaver from the Mets and Lake Bachar from the Miami Marlins, at the trade deadline.

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington excelled with his trade to the Rays, but it shows how important building a strong team beforehand is, as the Rays are still in the postseason.

The Pirates just had their first winning season since 2018 and still haven't made the postseason since 2015, the second-longest streak in MLB.

It's time for the front office to make those difficult choices and make the Pirates the best team they can be in 2027, getting them back into the playoffs.

Build a Strong Bullpen From the Outset

The Pirates didn't have a strong bullpen in 2026, which played a big role in them not having the season they wanted.

Pittsburgh never made the right moves from the outset with the bullpen, and when some of their better pitchers regressed, they were left scrambling to fix it, not finding a solution until the trade deadline.

May 26, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Dennis Santana (60) pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the ninth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both the Rays and Brewers have great bullpens, posting some of the best numbers in baseball this season.

Milwaukee has the likes of Trevor Megill, Abner Uribe, Aaron Ashby, Chad Patrick and DL Hall as key fixtures in its bullpen, and Tampa Bay has top relief pitchers in Kevin Kelly, Bryan Baker and Cam Booser.

Both teams have relied on their bullpen in the postseason, with the Brewers posting a 1.33 ERA and the Rays posting a 3.60 ERA.

The Pirates have strong options in their bullpen for next season: Weaver as the setup man and Montgomery as the shutdown closer, plus Bachar, Yohan Ramírez and Carmen Mlodzinski as middle relief options.

Pittsburgh should target high-leverage arms in free agency and by trade, doing anything they can to not make the same mistake they did last offseason and make this a championship-caliber bullpen.