Where Jared Triolo Fits With Pirates in 2027

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates need the best from everyone in 2027 if they want to reach their goals and that includes Jared Triolo.

Triolo finished his third full season with the Pirates and his fourth in the major leagues in 2026 and is headed towards his first year of arbitration .

The 72nd overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft out of Houston will surely stay with the Pirates next season, as the team hopes to finally reach the postseason for the first time since 2015.

It's an important year for Triolo and one where he can take a step forward in his career.

Where Triolo Will Help The Pirates in 2027

The role of a utility player is one that most players don't want long-term, but Triolo has embraced it and excelled in it.

Pittsburgh has benefited massively from Triolo's defensive versatility and prowess, as he's been a three-time National League Gold Glove Award finalist as a utility player, winning it in 2024.

Triolo can play all four infield positions consistently and do so well, while even featuring in the outfield in 2026.

Jared Triolo Career Advanced Fielding Stats (Infield)

Position (Innings Played) Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) Outs Above Average (OAA) Fielding Run Value (FRV) Third Base (1,357.1) +14 +11 +9 Shortstop (982.1) 0 -2 -2 Second Base (541.2) +10 +4 +5 First Base (236.1) +2 +2 +2

Triolo's reliability is also a positive, as he's rarely injured, and if he is, it's not for an extensive period of time.

His month on the injured list with a right knee patellar tendon injury from early April to early May 2026 was the longest he's been out since making his MLB debut in 2023.

Triolo spent most of 2026 at shortstop, with 59 starts in 70 contests played, filling in for rookie Konnor Griffin, who missed almost three months of the season with two stints on the injured list.

He also saw time at third base, 27 starts in 50 games played, especially more towards the end of the season after Griffin came back from injury.

The Pirates will need infield depth and someone who can fill in when called upon, and Triolo should occupy that same role in 2027.

He could see an even bigger role if the Pirates see him as the answer at third base, especially with Nick Gonzales ' defensive struggles, or if they don't re-sign second baseman Brandon Lowe .

Sep 26, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Jared Triolo (19) throws to first during the eighth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Where the Pirates Need Triolo to Improve in 2027

Triolo is great defensively, but his performance at the plate has kept him from becoming an everyday starting player.

He has hit .237/.317/.335 for an OPS of .652 in 411 MLB games and had his worst season in 2026, batting .238/.307/.302 for an OPS of .609 with just three home runs.

Triolo also didn't have a second-half resurgence that he had the previous three seasons, as he was consistently ineffective at the plate throughout 2026.

Jared Triolo First/Second Half Slash Line by Season

Season First Half Slash Line Second Half Slash Line 2023 .300/.364/.350 (.714 OPS) .298/.394/.411 (.805 OPS) 2024 .205/.279/.276 (.555 OPS) .232/.322/.374 (.696 OPS) 2025 .158/.253/.266 (.519 OPS) .276/.353/.422 (.775 OPS) 2026 .233/.302/.306 (.608 OPS) .244/.315/.298 (.613 OPS)

Pittsburgh needs Triolo hitting better and doing so more consistently throughout each season.

Triolo does have some power, and despite only hitting three home runs, his 412-foot home run to Big Mac land at Busch Stadium against the St. Louis Cardinals on Aug. 30 was an impressive one.

If he can become a.700 OPS and double-digit home run hitter, Triolo can become a more important player for the Pirates and one who makes a big difference for 2027 and the future.

A lack of improvement in 2027 may convince the Pirates that Triolo isn't their utility man for the future and that they will have to turn elsewhere for that defensive prowess and offensive production.

Aug 30, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Jared Triolo (19) celebrates his fifth inning solo home run against the St. Louis Cardinals as he rounds second base at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Vizer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect