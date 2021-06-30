Rangers vs Athletics: Starting Lineups, Jose Trevino's Injury, Roster Moves

After winning five of their last seven games, the Texas Rangers kick off a six-game road trip in Oakland on Tuesday night.

Texas Rangers (30-48) at Oakland Athletics (47-33)

Tuesday, June 29, 2021

8:40 PM CT

Oakland Coliseum | Oakland, CA

Probables:

TEX: RHP Mike Foltynewicz (1-7, 5.40 ERA)

vs

OAK: RHP James Kaprielian (4-1, 2.86 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Oakland Athletics

TV: NBC Sports California

Radio: KNEW 960, A's Cast

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa 1B Nate Lowe CF Adolis García RF Joey Gallo 3B Brock Holt LF Eli White C Jonah Heim 2B Nick Solak DH Andy Ibáñez

Oakland Athletics Starting Lineup

LF Tony Kemp 3B Matt Chapman 1B Matt Olson 2B Jed Lowrie CF Ramón Laureano DH Mitch Moreland C Sean Murphy SS Elvis Andrus RF Seth Brown

Rangers Roster Moves

Rangers select the contract of C John Hicks from Triple-A Round Rock.

OF Jason Martin optioned to Round Rock.

To make room on the 40-man roster for Hicks, RHP Shaun Anderson designated for assignment.

Rangers catcher Jose Trevino is expected to miss a few days with a forearm contusion. According to Rangers PR, Trevino suffered the injury after slipping in the bathroom on Tuesday morning.

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

Willie Calhoun (left forearm fracture): Calhoun was struck with a pitch in the second inning of the June 27 contest with the Kansas City Royals. He underwent successful surgery on Tuesday, but the Rangers haven't decided whether or not Calhoun should be put on the 60-day IL.

Calhoun was struck with a pitch in the second inning of the June 27 contest with the Kansas City Royals. He underwent successful surgery on Tuesday, but the Rangers haven't decided whether or not Calhoun should be put on the 60-day IL. David Dahl (left rib cage contusion, back tightness): Dahl started a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock a week ago Saturday, but it was transferred to Double-A Frisco last Wednesday. He worked out with the big league club on Friday, but is still playing with the RoughRiders. Manager Chris Woodward said he expects Dahl to be activated this week.

60-Day Injured List

Kohei Arihara (right shoulder surgery): Arihara had a procedure to repair of posterior circumflex humeral artery aneurysm in right arm. Procedure was performed by vascular surgeon Dr. Gregory Pearl in Dallas and went as expected. Arihara will have a follow-up visit this month with no throwing in the interim.

Arihara had a procedure to repair of posterior circumflex humeral artery aneurysm in right arm. Procedure was performed by vascular surgeon Dr. Gregory Pearl in Dallas and went as expected. Arihara will have a follow-up visit this month with no throwing in the interim. Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush is currently in a six-week shutdown, then will undergo an MRI. It's looking like the soonest Bush could come back is around the All-Star break.

Bush is currently in a six-week shutdown, then will undergo an MRI. It's looking like the soonest Bush could come back is around the All-Star break. Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): What was initially ruled as just inflammation, Cody's injury is much more long-term than expected. His timetable remains unclear.

What was initially ruled as just inflammation, Cody's injury is much more long-term than expected. His timetable remains unclear. Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28.

Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28. Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months. Sam Huff (arthroscopic knee surgery): Huff was near the end of his rehab regarding his hamstring injury, but tweaked his knee in the batting cage near the end of minor league camp. Huff had surgery on April 28 to remove a "loose body" in his knee. His prognosis from the time of surgery is eight weeks.

Huff was near the end of his rehab regarding his hamstring injury, but tweaked his knee in the batting cage near the end of minor league camp. Huff had surgery on April 28 to remove a "loose body" in his knee. His prognosis from the time of surgery is eight weeks. José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months. Hunter Wood (right UCL sprain): Wood is in an extensive throwing program. He is expected to be out at least two months.

More From SI's Inside The Rangers:

Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook