Corey Seager's 2025 Season Filled With Solid Offense Around Injuries
At the time, spending $325 million over 10 years for Corey Seager looked like a bit of a gamble for the Texas Rangers.
Now? Well, Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has a $500 million extension. Perhaps Vladdy should pick up the tab the next time the two have dinner?
Seager’s value to the Rangers’ offense is paramount. It was underscored again this year when he missed 60 games due to a hamstring injury and an appendectomy. With him in the lineup, the Rangers won. Without him, the going was difficult.
He’s one of the most productive hitters in the game for so long it’s easy to take it for granted. But, as he approaches life after 30, his health will require more monitoring.
Here is a review of the Rangers’ shortstop situation for the 2025 season.
Texas Rangers 2025 Shortstop in Review
Primary Starter: Corey Seager (102 G, .271/.373/.487, .860 OPS, 21 HR, 50 RBI, 19 2B, 0 3B, 61 R, 3 SB). Other Significant Contributors: Josh Smith (60 G, .251/.335/.366, .700 OPS, 10 HR, 35 RBI, 23 2B, 2 3B, 70 R, 12 SB); Ezequiel Duran (30 G, .224/.266/.293, .559 OPS, 0 HR, 14 RBI, 14 2B, 0 3B, 16 R, 11 SB).
Fielding Stats: Seager: .988 fielding percentage, 828 innings, 340 chances, 119 putouts, 217 assists, four errors, 54 double plays. Smith: Played several positions, .987 fielding percentage, 1,033.1 innings, 448 chances, 267 putouts, 175 assists, six errors, 52 double plays. Duran: Played several positions, .989 fielding percentage, 510.2 innings, 175 putouts, 87 assists, three errors, 25 double plays.
Season Notes
Seager injured his hamstring in late April while running the bases in Sacramento. He came back after the minimum 10 days but went back on the IL in mid-May with the same injury. He also missed the final month of the season after he had an emergency appendectomy.
It’s hard to argue with the production when he was healthy. His OPS was on par with 2024 (.864) and his career OPS average (.871). He hit 30 home runs in 123 games last year, so it’s easy to extrapolate the opportunity for 30 home runs without the injured list stints. He didn’t drive in many runs, but the argument could be made he didn’t have enough runners on base in front of him.
His fielding percentage was a career high. In fact, he’s had a .980 or better fielding percentage each of the last three years. He is, at minimum, an above-average shortstop in the field. Smith and Duran took his spot on the field when he wasn’t healthy. Neither delivered the power Seager possesses. But neither was a step back in the defensive department.
Team Control/Free Agency
Seager is entering the fifth year of a 10-year, $325 million deal. Smith and Duran are entering their first year of arbitration and are under team control through 2028.
What’s Next?
Seager will be in his age 32 season in 2026, but he remains one of the game’s elite hitters, and elite players tend to have longer careers. The only real concern is persistent injuries the past two years. Along with the hamstring injury, he had sports hernia surgery twice last year. Limiting him to DH isn’t going to solve that issue because he’ll still have to run the bases. But, giving him occasional days off and DH slots will have to do. Smith and Duran are capable backups, with Smith being the primary. Both could be shopped, with Duran the more likely player to be moved. Expect all three to be at spring training in February.