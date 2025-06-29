Rangers Bolster Infield Depth With Speedy High Schooler in Recent Mock Draft
The Texas Rangers' infield, on paper, is the strength of the team.
The additions of Corey Seager and Marcus Semien in 2022 were key in propelling the team to their eventual World Series title in 2023.
It's not just them, though, as Josh Smith is slashing .278/.350/.419 at 27 years old.
Teams can never have too much infield depth.
MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo released his most recent MLB mock draft and had the Rangers taking Daniel Pierce at pick No. 12, an infielder from Mill Creek High School in Hoschton, Ga.
"Pierce has a mature approach at the plate and focuses on making contact to all fields with his quick right-handed stroke," his scouting report reads. "He has average raw power and should develop into a 15-homer threat as he continues to add muscle. Pierce has plus speed and the instincts to make the most of his quickness on the bases and in the field."
Sebastian Walcott, Texas' top prospect, can play both third base and shortstop as the headliner of the farm system. But beyond him, their minor league pipeline features mostly top-end pitchers and outfielders.
Pierce would add another layer to the organization's infield depth for the future.
His range could give him some defensive versatility with upside tools at every infield position besides first. That could bring him up the big leagues quickly if his bat and physical frame continue to develop.
Seager does not become a free agent at shortstop until after 2031, meaning there could be a jam should Pierce not learn another position. But Semien becomes a free agent after 2028, which could align well with rapidly promoting Pierce, who turns 19 in August.
