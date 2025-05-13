Rangers Could Make 'All-In' Move Again by Acquiring Red Sox Star Rafael Devers
The Texas Rangers are attempting to spark a fire amidst a strange season that has them out of first place in the American League West, and they could do so with a trade for this star slugger.
MLB Insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic recently reported that a trade involving Boston Red Sox designated hitter Rafael Devers "isn't all that far-fetched” as drama surrounding his role continues.
If that relationship is past the point of repair, as reports certainly suggest hard feelings with Devers’ position switch, the Rangers should consider bringing in real firepower on offense.
After starting their 2025 season as one of the worst offenses in Major League Baseball, the team fired their hitting coach to bring in Bret Boone, who has helped them recover with an improvement in runs scored.
While that’s finally resulted in some turnaround, Texas should better capitalize on their momentum and, as was the case with their hitting coach, what hasn’t been working.
Could Rafael Devers Be the True Designated Hitter Texas is Missing?
Improving runs scored is certainly important, but that only goes so far if it doesn’t translate into wins. That finally came for the Rangers when they won the series against the Detroit Tigers, which marked the end of a historic drought for designated hitter Joc Pederson.
The struggling DH finally connected for his first home run of the season after a painful stretch of at-bats where Pederson didn't hit a home run until Saturday.
Following the 10-3 win where his home run drove in two runs, Pederson spoke of the pressure relieved off him in helping the team win moving forward.
“I think it really takes off the pressure, and I’m just trying to do what I can to help the team win,” Pederson said. “I’ve been hitting balls hard, the way I usually hit, so that feels good.”
Is that really the mindset desired by a marquee offseason signing expected to elevate the Rangers' offense to another level?
Pederson was slashing .130/.237/.230 going into Monday's game with a 37 OPS+, a huge departure from his last three seasons of posting an OPS+ over 100.
It hasn’t come close to justifying Pederson’s two-year, $37 million contract that made him the sixth-highest-paid player on the roster.
When the DH isn’t connecting with the bat, it’s enough to consider a shakeup that one home run isn’t going to surmount.
Should Texas remain poised to build on their acute success that has re-energized the team, Devers would bring a superstar caliber of hitting to the offense.
Devers has posted a .280/.398/.490 slash line with 12 home runs and a 149 OPS+, which at least justifies the monster of a 10-year, $313.5 million contract the Rangers would need to absorb.
Pederson has shown more in line with his slump than his resurgence through two months of play. There is still a path to the postseason for Texas. If they aren’t confident in the output of their DH, Devers would be a massive upgrade.