Rangers Interested in Veteran Outfielder To Boost Offensive Ceiling
As the trade deadline gets closer, the Texas Rangers appear to be eyeing a player from the Pittsburgh Pirates to help improve their team.
After hanging around the .500 mark for much of the season, the Rangers have found their groove and are firmly in the playoff picture in the American League.
With a desire to make the playoffs, Texas has to think about making a couple of improvements to their roster before the deadline based on how active some other contenders have been around the league.
Currently, the two most glaring needs for the Rangers are the backend of their bullpen and adding some sort of offensive upgrade, which could be a bat in the outfield.
According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, Texas was looking to improve both areas in a deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates before David Bednar was reportedly sent to the New York Yankees.
While Bednar would have been a good fit for the Rangers, they should still be pursuing Tommy Pham to help improve a lackluster lineup.
The veteran outfielder is no stranger to being traded, and he tends to provide a nice spark down the stretch. So far this year, he's also been a solid player, slashing .273/.342/.380 with four home runs and 29 RBI in 77 games played.
Adding Pham would give Texas another solid offensive weapon and provide some needed depth for the lineup. However, continuing to try to improve the back end of the bullpen should be a priority.
With Bednar being off the board, the Rangers are starting to run out of potential impact options to help in that area.
