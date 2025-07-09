Rangers Star Corey Seager Reaches Base in 13 Straight, Posts Monster Numbers
The Texas Rangers might not be having the best season, but one thing is certain: it isn’t because of their shortstop, Corey Seager.
The Rangers are 7-6 in their last 13 games. In each of those games, Seager has gotten on base at least once. They’ve won two series (both against the Orioles) with two shutouts also against the Orioles.
During this streak, he is slashing .333/.476/.771, which brings his OPS to an insane 1.247. He’s hit six homers, 12 RBI, three doubles, and has been walked 12 times.
Radio broadcaster for the Rangers, Jared Sandler, also reported that he is slugging over .500 against all three pitch groups and has at least one home run against each group.
The 13-game stretch started back on June 24 in a game against the Baltimore Orioles where they won the game 6-5. Seager went 2-4 with two runs, a walk, and a stolen base.
Seager has been phenomenal for the Rangers since joining them for the 2022 season. He’s hit 109 home runs and 281 RBI. In the 2023 season he posted a slugging percentage of .623 and had an OPS over one in 119 games played.
This season he is slashing a respectable .256/.359/.471 with 13 home runs and 28 RBI. 6 of his 13 homers have come during this stretch.
Texas is currently in a four-game series with the Los Angeles Angels. It’s all tied up at 1-1, but the Rangers made a huge statement with their 13-1 victory again. The Angels are currently only half a game behind the Rangers.
Even though Texas hasn't reached 50 wins on the season yet, nor has it achieved a .500 record, it is only 3.5 games back in the wild card race. The Seattle Mariners currently hold the bottom wild card spot with an overall record of 48-43.
It seems unlikely that the Rangers would overthrow the Houston Astros for the division title, who are 55-37 with a 10-game lead over them, but the wild card is definitely still up for grabs.
They’ll head to Houston immediately following to take on the leaders of their division (American League West). The Astros will be their last series before the All-Star break.
