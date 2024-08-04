Rare Bottom-of-Order Blasts Key Biggest Texas Rangers Comeback of Season
As far as comebacks go, Saturday’s 7-4 win over the Boston Red Sox was the biggest of the season for the Texas Rangers. And it took a couple of bombs to get it done.
Jonah Heim and Leody Taveras flipped a 3-0 deficit into a 4-3 lead after connecting for back-to-back two-out home runs in the bottom of the fourth. Heim launched a three-run shot and Taveras followed with a solo blast off Boston starter Tanner Houck.
It was the fourth instance of consecutive homers by the Rangers this season, with the last also featuring Heim (and Nathaniel Lowe) on June 26 at the Milwaukee Brewers. It was the first time the club’s No. 8 and 9 batter have gone back-to-back since Heim and Brad Miller on April 10, 2022 at the Toronto Blue Jays.
Heim joined an exclusive club in franchise history with his homer. According to Stathead, his four seasons with at least 10 home runs is tied for the second most by a catcher in Washington/Texas franchise history. Hall of Famer Iván “Pudge” Rodríguez notched 10 such seasons, while Heim and Robinson Chirinos have four. Heim also joins Rodríguez as the only backstops in franchise history to hit at least 10 homers in at least four consecutive campaigns. Rodríguez did 10 in a row from 1993-2002.
Taveras roped a go-ahead solo home run to right field to put Texas up. He also homered in Friday’s series opener, marking the second time in his career to hit a homers in consecutive games. The first was Aug. 30-31, 2021. Taveras also hit his 35th career home run a a center fielder, breaking a tie with George Wright for the fifth-most homers as a center fielder in Texas history.
The Heim-Taveras power display helped the Rangers tie their biggest comeback of the season, matching a three-run rally April 21 at the Atlanta Braves. Texas goes for its second series win since the All-Star break in Sunday’s series finale.
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.