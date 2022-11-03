Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Matt Moore

The left-hander had an incredible season coming out of the Texas Rangers bullpen in 2022.

InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the players on the Texas Rangers 40-man roster at the conclusion of the 2022 season.

P Matt Moore

Statistics for 2022: Moore was 5-2 with a 1.95 ERA in 63 games (all in relief). He had 14 holds and five saves (six opportunities). He threw 74 innings. He gave up 49 hits, 20 runs (16 earned), three home runs and 38 walks. He struck out 83. Opposing batters hit .187 against him and he had a 1.18 WHIP.

Season Transactions: Moore started the season at Triple-A Round Rock and was called up on April 16. He was placed on the paternity list on Aug. 14 and moved to the bereavement list on Aug. 17. The Rangers made it clear that nothing was wrong with Moore and his wife’s newborn and that moving him to the bereavement list was to give him a bit more time to return. He was activated on Aug. 18.

Season Summary: Moore was a part-time starter with the Rangers in 2018 and things didn’t go well. He went 3-8 with a 6.79 ERA. There was a time the Rangers coveted Moore as starter, back when he broke into the Majors with the Tampa Bay Rays. When the Rangers welcomed him back this season, it was clearly as a reliever. Moore shined in the role, sporting a sub-2.00 ERA most of the season and proving to be incredibly reliable and consistent. The five saves were the first of his career. The opponent batting average was the best of his career.

Contract Status: Moore is an unrestricted free agent.

What’s next: The Rangers want to keep him. They don’t envision him as a starter, and Moore seems to fit the role of a one- or two-inning left-handed reliever at this point in his career. The thing is that quality left-handed relief is in short supply these days. Moore will have suitors. He’s 34 years old and he’ll be looking to maximize his payday. If he returns to the Rangers, he’ll be a lock for a bullpen role in 2023.

2022 Texas Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps:

