Texas Rangers Bitter Rivals Eyeing Renewed Trade Interest in All-Star Slugger
The Texas Rangers know their third base situation. That position is held down by Josh Jung, the slugger who helped them win the 2023 World Series as a rookie. Keeping him healthy is a key for any attempt to make another run at a title.
For the first time in nearly a decade the Houston Astros, the Rangers’ top rivals, don’t have Alex Bregman at third base. The slugger departed for a three-year, $120 million deal with the Boston Red Sox.
For the Rangers, that’s a boost in the AL West race. Not having to deal with Bregman means the Astros will have to use a new third baseman.
The Astros also traded slugging outfielder Kyle Tucker, leaving another gap in their offense. But, in return Houston received two players that are short-term and long-term answers at third base. All-Star Isaac Paredes is the short-term play, while top prospect Cam Smith is the long-term play.
But no one is confusing either of them with Bregman. Which is why a recent development is worth monitoring.
MLB.com was among the outlets that reported the Astros were rekindling trade talks with the St. Louis Cardinals over third baseman Nolan Arenado.
The Cardinals have been shopping the veteran third baseman this offseason, as he has three years and more than $70 million remaining on his contract. He has a no-trade clause and earlier this season he reportedly spiked a potential trade to the Astros.
Per the reporting, he appears to at least be open to the idea of joining the Astros.
If Houston pulled off the deal, they would be getting a solid replacement for Bregman. The soon-to-be 34-year-old is an eight-time All-Star and a 10-time Gold Glove winner. He’s won five Silver Sluggers at third base and six Platinum Gloves.
He’s also led the National League in home runs three times. He has the power and the glove to give the Astros security at the hot corner.
The Astros would have to shuffle their lineup to make room for him, and Houston is already in the process of doing that for other reasons. Paramount to that is a potential move of long-time second baseman Jose Altuve to the outfield, which would open an everyday spot for Mauricio Dubon at second base and improve the Astros’ infield defense. Paredes could also move to second.
It's something for the Rangers and their fans to keep an eye on as the spring continues.