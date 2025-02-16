Inside The Rangers

Texas Rangers Five-Year Plan at Third Base Features Just One Player

The Texas Rangers current third baseman could be manning the position for the next five years, at least.

Sep 18, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung (6) runs out to third base during the ninth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Globe Life Field.
Sep 18, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung (6) runs out to third base during the ninth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Globe Life Field. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Texas Rangers roster is made up of a combination of both young talent and established veterans getting past their prime, but one position that is set for the near future is third base.

Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently put together an examination of each team's five-year plan at the hot corner.

For the Rangers, only one player seems is set to be the guy in that time span; Josh Jung.

He is a rising star that already has an All-Star nod to his name with just over two years of service time.

He was Texas's first round pick back in 2019, No. 8 overall after a nice career with the Texas Tech Red Raiders. He spent a couple of years in the minors before making his debut in 2022.

His first full campaign came in 2023 and it was all they could have asked for. He posted a .266/.315/.467 slash line with 23 home runs and 70 RBI.

If he wasn't a part of an incredible rookie class that included Gunnar Henderson and Tanner Bibee, Jung could have made a run at the AL Rookie of the Year award. The Rangers youngster ended up finishing fourth, though.

Jung has some clear weaknesses in his game, mostly his plate discipline, but he is good enough elsewhere to balance it out.

His last campaign was a bit disappointing, though. He got injured just a couple of games into the year and ended up just appearing 46 times.

The 27-year-old had a .264/.298/.421 slash line with seven home runs and 16 RBI.

If he could cut down on his strikeouts and maybe draw a few more walks, he could realistically become a perennial All-Star.

There's no reason to think he won't be starting at third for the next five seasons, because that also just so happens to be the extent of his team control.

A couple of younger players could be in line for the job after him.

Reuter gave a nod to 18-year-old prospect Yolfran Castillo as the future starter at that position.

Castillo was an international signing out of Venezuela who slashed .377/.482/.415 with 10 stolen bases over 35 games.

Texas' top prospect, Sebastian Walcott, could also end up at third. He seems headed down the path of an outfielder, though.

Both of those guys are 18, which does put them on the right timeline to be ready for full time MLB jobs by the time that Jung is wrapping up his team control years.

DYLAN SANDERS

Dylan Sanders graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree from the Manship School of Mass Communication in 2023. He was born in raised in Baton Rouge, LA but has also lived in Buffalo, NY. Though he is a recent graduate, he has been writing about sports since he was in high school, covering different sports from baseball to football. While in college, he wrote for the school paper The Reveille and for 247Sports. He was able cover championships in football, baseball and women's basketball during his time at LSU. He has also spent a few years covering the NFL draft and every day activities of the New Orleans Saints. He is a Senior Writer at Inside the Marlins and will also be found across Sports Illustrated's baseball sites as a contributing writer. You can follow him on Twitter or Instagram @dillysanders

