Texas Rangers Offense Offers Little Fight Against Milwaukee Brewers Pitching
The Texas Rangers offense is back in hiding.
After a weekend in which they outscored Kansas City 16-2, the bats have gone quiet in Milwaukee.
The Brewers beat the Rangers 3-1 Tuesday after holding the Rangers to five hits, including four singles, and no walks at American Family Field.
In fact, after a first-inning run, the Brewers held the Rangers to four baserunners the rest of the game. Three singles and a hit-batter. Texas was held to three runs on seven hits in Monday's loss.
"They shut us down ... we just couldn't get two or three hits together and that's what it takes to get a run or [you have to] hit a home run," Rangers manager Bruce Bochy told Bally Sports Southwest. "You've got to knock in some runs and that was missing tonight."
Three thoughts from Tuesday's game:
1. Starting Pitchers Remain Solid
The Rangers got another solid outing from their starting pitching. Left-hander Andrew Heaney (2-9) took the loss after allowing two runs on six hits and two walks in five innings. William Contreras led off the third with a double and scored on Jackson Chourio's game-tying, two-out single. Joey Ortiz led off the fifth with a solo homer to left to give Milwaukee a 2-1 lead. "Not a horrible pitch, I probably just threw too many sliders to him," Heaney said on Bally Sports Southwest. "He put a good swing on it."
2. Dane Dunning In Relief
Dane Dunning made his first relief appearance of the season when he replaced Brock Burke in the sixth. Burke walked the bases loaded before Dunning came in to get the final out. Dunning allowed a run on two hits in 2 1/3 innings. It's Dunning's first relief appearance since he pitched a scoreless sixth in Game 4 of the World Series on Oct. 31.
3. Up Next
Rangers right-hander Nathan Eovaldi (4-3, 3.14) is set to start the series finale against Brewers right-hander Colin Rea (6-2, 3.62) at 1:10 p.m. Wednesday.
