Texas Rangers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Preview, How To Watch, Listen, Stream

The Texas Rangers visit Chase Field for the first time since they beat the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 5 of the World Series.    

Matthew Postins

Jul 29, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi (17) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the second inning at Busch Stadium.
Jul 29, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi (17) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the second inning at Busch Stadium. / Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
The Texas Rangers return to the site of their greatest triumph on Tuesday as they face the Arizona Diamondbacks in a two-game series at Chase Field in Phoenix.

While the Rangers (70-74) have been back to Arizona since last year's World Series, this is the first time they'll play at Chase Field since clinching their first championship in Game 5 against the Diamondbacks.

Right now, the franchises seem to be moving in two different directions.

After a sluggish start, the Diamondbacks (80-64) have resurrected themselves and are firmly back in the National League playoff race. A division title is probably out of the question, but the Diamondbacks enter the series with a one-game lead over the New York Mets for the second wild card spot.

The Rangers are six games out of the last wild card berth in the AL. Stranger things have happened, though, and Texas is trending up.

The Rangers have won 10 of their past 13 games. They're getting Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer back later in the week. Plus, 2022 first-round pick Kumar Rocker is set to start on Thursday.

The Rangers probably can't make up the ground, but they could make the next few weeks very interesting.

Texas Rangers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Preview

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix

Tuesday’s Game

Time: 8:40 p.m. CT

Television: Bally Sports Southwest, MLB Network (out of market only). Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270. Watch on fubo.tv.

Probable pitchers

Texas Rangers: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (11-7, 3.55)

Arizona Diamondbacks: RHP Zac Gallen (11-6, 3.69)

Wednesday’s Game

Time: 2:40 p.m. CT

Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.

Probable pitchers

Texas Rangers: LHP Cody Bradford (5-2, 3.05)

Arizona Diamondbacks: RHP Merrill Kelly (4-0, 4.08)

Remaining Series in Season

Sept. 12-15: at Seattle

Sept. 17-19: vs. Toronto

Sept. 20-22: vs. Seattle

Sept. 24-26: at Oakland

Sept. 27-29: at Los Angeles Angels

Matthew Postins is an award-winning sports journalist who covers the Texas Rangers for Fan Nation/SI and also writes about the Houston Astros, Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies. He also covers the Big 12 for HeartlandCollegeSports.com.

