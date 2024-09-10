Texas Rangers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Preview, How To Watch, Listen, Stream
The Texas Rangers return to the site of their greatest triumph on Tuesday as they face the Arizona Diamondbacks in a two-game series at Chase Field in Phoenix.
While the Rangers (70-74) have been back to Arizona since last year's World Series, this is the first time they'll play at Chase Field since clinching their first championship in Game 5 against the Diamondbacks.
Right now, the franchises seem to be moving in two different directions.
After a sluggish start, the Diamondbacks (80-64) have resurrected themselves and are firmly back in the National League playoff race. A division title is probably out of the question, but the Diamondbacks enter the series with a one-game lead over the New York Mets for the second wild card spot.
The Rangers are six games out of the last wild card berth in the AL. Stranger things have happened, though, and Texas is trending up.
The Rangers have won 10 of their past 13 games. They're getting Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer back later in the week. Plus, 2022 first-round pick Kumar Rocker is set to start on Thursday.
The Rangers probably can't make up the ground, but they could make the next few weeks very interesting.
Texas Rangers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Preview
Where: Chase Field, Phoenix
Tuesday’s Game
Time: 8:40 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest, MLB Network (out of market only). Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270. Watch on fubo.tv.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (11-7, 3.55)
Arizona Diamondbacks: RHP Zac Gallen (11-6, 3.69)
Wednesday’s Game
Time: 2:40 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: LHP Cody Bradford (5-2, 3.05)
Arizona Diamondbacks: RHP Merrill Kelly (4-0, 4.08)
Remaining Series in Season
Sept. 12-15: at Seattle
Sept. 17-19: vs. Toronto
Sept. 20-22: vs. Seattle
Sept. 24-26: at Oakland
Sept. 27-29: at Los Angeles Angels