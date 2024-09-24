Inside The Rangers

Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics: Preview How To Watch, Listen, Stream

The Texas Rangers start their final trip of 2024 in Oakland, where they'll help the Athletics say goodbye to the Oakland Coliseum in the final game played there on Thursday.

Sep 10, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher Nathan Eovaldi (17) throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Chase Field.
Sep 10, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher Nathan Eovaldi (17) throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Chase Field. / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images
The Texas Rangers begin their last road trip of the season in a familiar spot — Oakland Coliseum — as they face their long-time division rivals, the Oakland Athletics, starting on Tuesday.

But this will be the last time the Rangers play the Athletics in Oakland. In fact, it's the Athletics' last home series before they move to Sacramento next year, ahead of their eventual permanent home in Las Vegas.

So the Rangers (74-82) will be participating in history as the locals say goodbye to their beloved Athletics (67-89).

Outside of that, not much is on the line for the Rangers in their final six games. They were eliminated from playoff contention during their last homestand, and many of their frontline players have been shut down, including Corey Seager, Josh Jung, and Max Scherzer.

There's one last start for many members of this rotation, including rookie Kumar Rocker, who is scheduled to pitch the final game in Oakland on Thursday, and Jacob deGrom, who is slated to pitch the series opener in Anaheim on Friday.

Where: Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, Calif.

Tuesday’s Game

Time: 8:40 p.m. CT

Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270. Watch on fubo.tv.

Probable pitchers

Texas Rangers: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (1-8, 3.96)

Oakland Athletics: RHP Mitch Spence (8-9, 4.30)

Wednesday’s Game

Time: 8:40 p.m. CT

Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.

Probable pitchers

Texas Rangers: LHP Cody Bradford (6-3, 3.59)

Oakland Athletics: LHP Brady Basso (1-0, 2.33)

Thursday’s Game

Time: 2:37 p.m. CT

Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.

Probable pitchers

Texas Rangers: RHP Kumar Rocker (0-1, 2.57)

Oakland Athletics: RHP J.T. Ginn (0-1, 4.40)

Remaining Series in Season

Sept. 27-29: at Los Angeles Angels

Matthew Postins is an award-winning sports journalist who covers the Texas Rangers for Fan Nation/SI and also writes about the Houston Astros, Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies. He also covers the Big 12 for HeartlandCollegeSports.com.

