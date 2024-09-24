Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics: Preview How To Watch, Listen, Stream
The Texas Rangers begin their last road trip of the season in a familiar spot — Oakland Coliseum — as they face their long-time division rivals, the Oakland Athletics, starting on Tuesday.
But this will be the last time the Rangers play the Athletics in Oakland. In fact, it's the Athletics' last home series before they move to Sacramento next year, ahead of their eventual permanent home in Las Vegas.
So the Rangers (74-82) will be participating in history as the locals say goodbye to their beloved Athletics (67-89).
Outside of that, not much is on the line for the Rangers in their final six games. They were eliminated from playoff contention during their last homestand, and many of their frontline players have been shut down, including Corey Seager, Josh Jung, and Max Scherzer.
There's one last start for many members of this rotation, including rookie Kumar Rocker, who is scheduled to pitch the final game in Oakland on Thursday, and Jacob deGrom, who is slated to pitch the series opener in Anaheim on Friday.
Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics: Preview, How to Watch, Listen
Where: Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, Calif.
Tuesday’s Game
Time: 8:40 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270. Watch on fubo.tv.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (1-8, 3.96)
Oakland Athletics: RHP Mitch Spence (8-9, 4.30)
Wednesday’s Game
Time: 8:40 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: LHP Cody Bradford (6-3, 3.59)
Oakland Athletics: LHP Brady Basso (1-0, 2.33)
Thursday’s Game
Time: 2:37 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: RHP Kumar Rocker (0-1, 2.57)
Oakland Athletics: RHP J.T. Ginn (0-1, 4.40)
Remaining Series in Season
Sept. 27-29: at Los Angeles Angels