Upon Further Review, Texas Rangers Outfielder Adolis García Needs 8 Weeks To Rehab Left Knee Injury
Maybe Adolis García was playing with pain after all.
The Texas Rangers announced on Friday that García's left knee soreness that bothered him the final week of the season is a patella tendon strain that requires eight weeks of rehab and recovery.
Dallas Dr. Daniel Cooper examined García this week and diagnosed the injury. After two months of rehab, the Rangers said, he's expected to begin his regular offseason program.
García played in 154 games, including 23 as the designated hitter, but at times appeared less than 100% healthy in right field running down fly balls. García missed the final game of the 2023 World Series after leaving Game 4 with an oblique injury.
The Rangers had him build up slow during spring training and he was the Rangers most productive hitter in April. His production dropped precipitously, however, over the next three months. He batted .165 with four homers and 12 RBI in 25 games in May, .198 with four homers and seven RBI in 26 games in June, and .174 with two homers and 10 RBI in 24 games in July.
During a 70-game stretch from May 6 to July 31, Garcia batted .174 with 10 homers, 27 RBI and a .243 on-base percentage. He 76 strikeouts and 22 walks during the stretch.
He shortened his swing in August and finished the season with two solid months, batting .254 with seven homers, 11 doubles and 31 RBI in his final 50 games.
The Rangers also provided updates on Josh Jung's wrist and Evan Carter's lumber injury on Friday. Jung had a second surgery on his fractured right wrist, and Carter had an ablation procedure last week and has started a hitting progression at TMI in Arlington.
