Watch: Texas Rangers Ace Makes Long-Awaited Spring Training Debut
It took an extra day, but Texas Rangers starter Jacob deGrom finally made his spring training game starting debut on Saturday as they hosted the Kansas City Royals at the team’s shared facility in Surprise, Ariz.
deGrom was supposed to start on Friday against the Colorado Rockies, but weather washed out his start, along with the debut of Wyatt Langford, who has missed time due to an oblique injury.
The right-hander did not disappoint in his first start. He pitched two innings, during which he didn’t allow a run or a hit. He struck out three and walked none. He left in line for the win, as the Rangers had taken a 1-0 lead. Jacob Latz came into replace deGrom.
deGrom threw 31 pitches, 21 of which were strikes.
In the first inning, deGrom made quick work of the Royals, as he struck out Kyle Isbel looking and Bobby Witt Jr. swinging. The inning ended with Vinnie Pasquantino popping out to Marcus Semien and second base.
The 36-year-old worked another efficient inning in the second. Salvador Perez popped out, followed a pop-out by Nick Pratto. deGrom then struck out Tyler Gentry looking to end the inning.
It’s not clear when deGrom’s next start will be. But his path to the starting rotation has been made clear by the team.
He will not be the opening-day starter, which was a spot he occupied in his Rangers debut in 2023. Texas is going to slot deGrom as the No. 5 starter, which means he’ll make his regular season debut on the road. The Rangers are doing that so they can take advantage of the off-days on the schedule in April and give deGrom more rest in between starts.
The Rangers have been cautious with deGrom, as the 36-year-old returned to the field late last season after missing most of the 2023 and 2024 seasons after an elbow injury and Tommy John surgery.
Texas wants to do everything possible to ensure deGrom can help them this season, his third with the team after signing a five-year deal for $187 million.
Even in just nine starts with Texas, he showed flashes of being an ace. He went 2-0 with a 2.41 ERA with 59 strikeouts and five walks in 41 innings.
The Rangers haven’t announced their opening-day starter or their rotation, but deGrom is a lock along with Nathan Eovaldi, who started on opening day for the Rangers last season. The other three spots are being fought for by five players — Jon Gray, Tyler Mahle, Cody Bradford, Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker.
Gray, Mahle and Bradford look to be the leaders. Leiter has pitched well in camp but appears more likely to be start the season in the bullpen. Rocker is working on his control and may start the season at Triple-A or in the bullpen.