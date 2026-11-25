One area the Texas Rangers don’t have to worry too much about in 2027 is their starting rotation. If the season started today, they would be set.

That’s the luxury of having Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi under contract for one more year, even if their combined salary is north $60 million. Texas also has MacKenzie Gore, Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker under team control, along with Cody Bradford.

Last offseason Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Youns said he believes he’ll need eight starting pitchers during a season. So, the six he has won’t be enough. A home-grown starter or two would be ideal.

Fortunately, the Rangers have one simmering at Triple-A Round Rock who could be ready to make his debut next season — Dalton Pence.

Why Dalton Pence Could Have Big Impact in 2027

6 scoreless and 6 Ks for Dalton Pence in friday’s @RidersBaseball win🔥 pic.twitter.com/fQkajxmcGH — Rangers Player Development (@TEXPlayerDev) May 30, 2026

The Rangers’ 11th round pick in 2024 out of North Carolina pitched well all season, from spring training — where he was a non-roster invitee — to a starter at Round Rock, where he ended the season.

Along the way, he rose to Top 10 prospect status in the organization according to MLB Pipeline has he finished the season 6-4 with a 2.51 ERA in 25 games (23 starts) with 122 strikeouts and 49 walks in 118.1 innings. Batters hit .206 against him.

What’s notable is that he pitched at High-A Hub City and Double-A Frisco before Round Rock and his numbers remained remarkably steady, which is rare for a prospect who works up the ranks that fast in a season:

With Hub City: 0-1, 2.59 ERA in five games, 30 strikeouts, five walks, .200 opponent BA.

With Frisco: 2-2, 2.77 ERA in 11 games, 61 strikeouts, 23 walks, .212 opponent BA.

With Round Rock: 4-1, 2.09 ERA in nine games, 31 strikeouts, 21 walks, .203 opponent BA.

He put up some of his best numbers at Round Rock, where he quickly adjusted to the quality of hitter and positioned himself to be one of the first starters called up if needed in 2027. He was also named the Pacific Coast pitcher of the week in early August in his second start with Round Rock.

Assuming there is a work stoppage in the Majors, and it bleeds into the regular season, Pence will get a heard start on the Major League club. If he continues to pitch like this, he shapes up to be the first pitcher called up when a starter gets hurt. If he’s ready, it gives Texas a chance to have a shorter hook for underperforming players. Plus, he’ll make the MLB minimum — whatever that turns out to be— controlling cost further.

Then, in 2028, he becomes a prime rotation candidate when deGrom, Eovalid and Gore are free agents. Pence has the chance to make a huge impact in 2027 — and beyond.