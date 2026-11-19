After three straight seasons of missing the playoffs, the Texas Rangers have made it clear they're willing to do just about anything to stop that streak.

That apparently includes hiring for a position that wasn't on their coaching staff or in their organization last season.

As reported by Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News (subscription required), the Rangers are poised to hire Michael Peoples as their director of pitching. While the title may sound amorphous, several other Major League teams have directors of pitching who usually oversee every aspect of pitching in the organization.

The Rangers have made no formal announcement of his hiring.

Going after Peoples is a bold move because he is 35 years old and has only been coaching since 2023. But his recent success is what the Rangers are likely interested in, not the decade-long pro career that never led to the Majors.

Michael Peoples’ Red-Hot Coaching Career

For the past two seasons he’s been the minor league pitching coordinator for the Cleveland Guardians, per his LinkedIn page. In that role he oversaw the development of young pitchers in the hope that they would reach the Majors. One of his key development success stories is Parker Messick. He went 12-9 with a 2.56 ERA in 2026 and finished in the top three in both AL rookie of the year and Cy Young voting. He was also an All-Star.

Before that he was with the Seattle Mariners for two years, an organization that has assembled one of the best rotations in baseball. He was the pitching coach at Double-A Arkansas from 2023-24, where he coached current Mariners starers Bryan Woo, Emerson Hancock and Bryce Miller.

As a player, peoples never got to the Majors. The Guardians made him their 14th round pick in the 2012 MLB draft out of Western Oklahoma State College. The Weatherford, Texas, native, pitched in the minors from 2012-2019, assembling a record of 48-44. After that, he did three seasons with the Yokohama DeNA Baystars.

The Rangers are looking for an edge because they know their rotation is close to making a significant transition. Veterans Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi are both free agents after the 2027 season, as is left-hander MacKenzie Gore. If the Rangers make no other moves this offseason they will be left with Jack Leiter, Kumar Rocker and Cody Bradford as their frontline starters for 2028.

After moving several young pitchers to facilitate trades at the deadline the past few years, the Rangers’ organizational depth is not what it used to be. His first significant task will probably be to recalibrate the organization and build a path forward to develop more homegrown pitching.