Thanksgiving is a time for celebration, turkey and a little rest. Major League Baseball is careening toward an extended vacation.

If Major League owners and the players’ association are unable to agree to a new collective bargaining agreement by Dec. 1, then the owners intend to lock the players out until they reach a deal. And it could be a much longer wait than 2022, when the two sides agreed to a new CBA in February.

The Texas Rangers are three years removed from the World Series and coming off a frustrating 80-82 season in which they barely missed the postseason. But even as a lockout approaches, there are things for the Rangers and their fans to be thankful for this year.

Ezequiel Duran’s Breakthrough

Texas Rangers center fielder Ezequiel Duran. Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest piece of the return on the 2021 Joey Gallo trade had a breakthrough season in 2026, winning his first American League Gold Glove as a utility player and being named a finalist for the AL Silver Slugger at the same position. Defensively he played seven different positions and logged significant time at shortstop and third base due to injuries. He even played in center field late in the season get his bat on the field every day.

He had a career season at the plate with a slash of .260/.320/.419 with 17 home runs and 83 RBI. He also had 27 doubles, four triples, 46 walks against 141 strikeouts and 12 stolen bases on 16 attempts.

Next season he’ll likely be the everyday player at second base — unless Texas signs a new second baseman to ensure Duran remains their utility star.

Jacob Latz’s All-Star Season

Texas Rangers pitcher Jacob Latz. Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In spring training, the Rangers had Jacob Latz competing for the final starting rotation spot. He and Kumar Rocker both went after the job and Rocker won. Latz went back to the bullpen.

The Rangers wanted Robert Garcia and Chris Martin to be the closers. That didn’t work out, either. So, they gave Latz a spin in late April. He not only embraced the opportunity, but he earned his first trip to the All-Star Game.

Latz finished the season 3-4 with a 2.13 ERA. He had 30 saves. His starter’s repertoire made him one of the most difficult closers to hit in the American League. His emergence gives the Rangers some stability in the ninth inning and allows them to focus on finding the right pitchers to sign to work in front of him.

The Rise of Sebastian Walcott

American League Future infielder Sebastian Walcott. Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Rangers fans had every right to be concerned when top prospect Sebastian Walcott suffered an injury to his right UCL that required internal brace surgery. That’s the best-case scenario, but one never knows how a player will react to the procedure. Walcott didn’t allow the injury to slow him down.

He returned after the All-Star break and made up for lost time. He finished his 2026 season in the minor leagues with a slash of .325/.401/.590 with 10 home runs and 21 RBI in 41 games as he got to Triple-A Round Rock for the first time. He kept rolling in the AFL with a slash of .303/.351/.455 with one home run and 21 RBI.

Walcott is positioned to start the 2027 season at Triple-A and, if he continues to blister the baseball, he could land a spot on the Major League roster later in the season, completing a rise that starter with the Rangers signing him out of the Bahamas in 2023.