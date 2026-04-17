Biggest Changes for the Texas Rangers Since Opening Day

The Texas Rangers, like every other team, set their opening day roster last month and knew changes would happen.

The Rangers (10-9) head to Seattle tied for the lead in the American League West with the Athletics. The two teams split their four-game series in Sacramento, which ended on Sunday. Now, Texas hopes to win its second series with the Mariners in as many weeks and build some momentum before coming home next week for a homestand.

In many ways, the Rangers have been a consistent team in terms of its lineup and pitching staff. But changes were inevitable. Here are the Rangers’ biggest changes since opening day.

The Bullpen

Texas Rangers relief pitcher Tyler Alexander. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

This makes sense. Most bullpens change after just a few weeks, and the Rangers are no exception. Through 19 games, Texas has already placed three relievers on the injured list — Carter Baumler, Luis Curvelo and Chris Martin. The Rangers have also promoted two pitchers from the minors — Gavin Collyer and Cal Quantrill — in addition to Curvelo.

But the biggest changes are in roles. While Texas likes a bullpen with multiple options, Schumaker said before the season that he wanted to use Martin and Robert Garcia as co-closers. That hasn’t worked out. Both have blown a save, Martin is on the IL and Garcia is now being used in lower leverage situations.

The good news is the other relievers in save situations have gotten the job done — Jakob Junis (three saves), Tyler Alexander (two saves) and Cole Winn (one save). Entering the season, the trio had a combined four career saves.

Texas’ work in the offseason paid off — just not in the way the Rangers expected.

The Catching Tandem

Texas Rangers catcher Danny Jansen. | Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

The Rangers signed Danny Jansen to work in a tandem with holdover Kyle Higashioka. If one was listening to Schumaker during spring training, he hinted that tandem might have a tilt. Through 19 games, that tilt has leaned toward Jansen. But it may be time for that to change.

Jansen has played in 13 games and has a slash of .233/.298/.349 with a home run and six RBI. He didn’t play in Thursday’s finale. Higashioka played in the finale, a day game after a night game. So far, he’s had the better bat in nine games, with a slash of .280/.379/.400 with a home run and three RBI. The on-base percentage difference is striking. Higashioka has gotten on base by nearly 100 points more than Jansen so far.

It might be time for the tandem to get more equal, as expected this offseason.

Ezequiel Duran’s Playing Time

The Rangers didn’t use Duran as often as he would have liked last season — at least until there were injuries. Entering this season, Schumaker said that he wanted to get his bench guys playing time. Turns around Duran has not only gotten playing time he has played well enough to warrant playing time in nearly every game.

In 16 of the Rangers’ 19 games, he’s slashed .250/.318/.375 with one home run and four RBI. The on-base percentage is notable because he’s closing in on his best OBP since 2023, when he had a .324 on-base percentage. His at-bats look more focused than a year ago and he’s proven his utility chops by playing five different positions.

Texas knew it had to use him. It’s not clear if the Rangers expected to use him this much this early but his consistent play has been a pleasant surprise.