Breaking Down Rangers Prospect Paxton Kling’s Early Arizona Fall League Domination

The Texas Rangers probably hoped the Arizona Fall League would help move along the development of outfielder Paxton Kling.

This pace is going to be hard to keep up with.

The right-handed hitting outfielder has only played in two games, but his bat is piping hot. He’s slashing .600/.636/.900 and is 6-for-10 at the plate. While one teammate does have more hits — Welbyn Francisca has seven hits — no Surprise Saguaro player has more RBI (seven) than Kling, even though he hasn’t hit a home run yet.

Playing time tends to be balanced in the AFL so he’s not getting everyday reps. Under different circumstances he would be in the lineup every day, just as he was in the Rangers system.

Breaking Down Paxton Kling’s AFL Games

Paxton Kling walks off his first career four-hit game in the @MLBazFallLeague!



The @Rangers' No. 20 prospect racks up a pro-best five RBIs in the process: pic.twitter.com/V2TVWSeVSh — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) October 6, 2026

On Monday, his second game in the AFL, Kling batted fifth and played center field for the Saguaros. He had an epic game. He went 4-for-5 with five RBI, a run, a walk and a strikeout. He had a walkoff RBI single to finish off an 8-7 victory. He also had a double and a triple, his first of the season in both categories.

In Saturday’s opener, he started in right field and batted ninth but gave the Saguaros some instant offense. He went 2-for-5 with two RBI as they defeated Scottsdale, 9-3.

This is a great start for a player that is positioning himself for big things in 2027 after reaching Double-A Frisco late in the season. In 89 games with the RoughRiders and, before that, High-A Hub City he slashed .243/.383/.361 with seven home runs and 34 RBI. He also had 15 doubles and a triple.

He has something the Rangers would love to use more at the Major League level — speed. He showed great ability to change the game on the basepaths as he stole 40 bases on 51 attempts. Th Rangers don’t have much of that at the MLB level. Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young said at the end of the season the team’s goal is to get younger and more athletic.

But Kling might not be ready to be that for the Rangers in 2027 — and that’s not just because of the potential for a work stoppage in December. He only has 404 career minor league at-bats and only played five games with Frisco in 2026. On a traditional timeline, he probably needs until 2029 to be prepared to help in the Majors. But a great AFL season could accelerate that.

The Rangers drafted him out of Penn State in the seventh round of the 2025 MLB draft. Before the Roaring Springs, Penn., native transferred back to his home state, he played college baseball at LSU, where he helped the Tigers win a national title.

The other Rangers prospects invited to the AFL were catcher Julian Brock, infielder Casey Cook, infielder Sebastian Walcott, and right-handed pitchers Alejandro Chiquillo, J'Briell Easley, Jesus Gamez, Jacob Johnson and Mason McConnaughey.