Rangers Next Breakout Prospect Lurking on Minor League Injured List

The Texas Rangers have built a quality track record of signing and developing international talent. The most recent exhibit his top prospect Sebastian Walcott.

Walcott was considered the No. 1 international prospect when he signed with the Rangers in 2023 and within a year, he was already playing in the MLB Futures Game during 2024 All-Star Game weekend in Arlington.

Even a UCL injury this February didn't slow his progress down. He rehabbed, added muscle and returned to the system in July as a designated hitter and put together numbers that some minor leaguers would love to put up for a full season. He is already back on track for a potential Major League call up next season.

Other international prospects take more time. Outfielder Hector Osorio fits in that category. Even though MLB Pipeline recently selected him as the organization’s breakout prospect for 2026, there’s reason to believe a bigger breakout is coming.

Hector Osorio’s Rangers Future

Congrats to @HickoryCrawdads outfielder Hector Osorio on winning Carolina League Player of the Month!



Osorio hit .333 with 6 HR, 5 2B, 20 RBI and a 1.047 OPS in the month of May. pic.twitter.com/bBGkm3DutT — Rangers Player Development (@TEXPlayerDev) June 4, 2026

Unlike Walcott, Osorio wasn't a highly regarded international prospect. When the Rangers signed him out of Venezuela in 2022 it only cost them $47,500. That's roughly $37,000 more than Houston Astros star Jose Altuve received when he signed out of Venezuela to begin his professional career.

But it shows that most teams didn’t see Osorio as a potential major leaguer. The Rangers rolled the dice and it's starting to pay off.

It was a slow payoff. Osorio spent two years in the Dominican Summer League and only played nine games his first season in 2022. His transaction page didn’t indicate an injury. After two years internationally, the Rangers brought him stateside and dropped him into the Arizona Complex League, which is the stateside rookie league affiliate. He slashed .286/.456/.364 with one home run and 22 RBI, numbers that were consistent with his DSL production.

Texas gave him a shot with their Class-A team in Hickory last season and his numbers took a dip, but not appreciably, as he slashed .251/.393/.339 with four home runs and 41 RBI. But in 87 games in 2026 he’s shown what he can be with more at-bats.

In 87 games with Hickory and High-A Hub City he slashed .295/.411/.543 with 21 home runs and 67 RBI. Before this season he hit six home runs professionally.

Beyond the explosion and power there's an innate plate discipline that reminds Rangers fans of a minor league Evan Carter. Osorio only struck out 50 times and drew 54 walks, a ratio that's consistent throughout his career. He is now able to blend power with the plate discipline that he has shown since he turned pro and only a back injury in July slowed him down.

That's why there could be a bigger breakout to come in 2027. Osorio has laid the groundwork for a potential Rangers minor league player of the year campaign next season.