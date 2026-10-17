Sebastian Walcott Gives Rangers Another Reason to Love His AFL Play

It was only a matter of time before Texas Rangers top prospect Sebastian Walcott went yard in an Arizona Fall League game.

It took five games, but he made it count.

Walcott was in the starting lineup for the Surprise Saguaros on Friday and playing shortstop while hitting second in the order. In the first inning Surprise went off for nine runs, Walcott’s home run — a grand slam — serving as the flashiest part of the inning.

While the Rangers have been managing his playing time, he’s making the most of it.

Sebastian Walcott in Five AFL Games

Sebastian Walcott's first Fall League homer is a GRAND SLAM!



MLB's No. 8 prospect (@Rangers) has seven RBIs in five games: pic.twitter.com/QJkjLxXklM — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) October 16, 2026

Walcott went 2-for-5 with four RBI and two runs scored in the 12-5 win over Mesa. That pushed his AFL slash line to .300/.375/.500 with a home run and seven RBI. He’s drawn three walks, struck out four times and stole four bases.

Texas isn’t playing Walcott every day in the AFL as he continues his ramp-up from an internal brace procedure on the UCL in his right elbow in February. He was only cleared to play in the field in September, so the Rangers are taking a measured approach. He’s only playing two or three times per week, with additional fielding and hitting work in between games. The Saguaros have played in 10 games. He hasn’t played every game at shortstop. He has also worked at designated hitter.

For the Rangers, his development is critical for the future. He isn’t just the No. 1 prospect in the system. He’s a player with a special bat who is likely a year away from being an option to play in the Majors, whether it be at shortstop — where Corey Seager is the Major League starter — or another position.

Texas wants to get younger and more athletic, according to Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young. Walcott fits the bill.

When he was cleared to play in games in July — but only as a designated hitter — he slashed .325/.401/.590 with 10 home runs and 21 RBI in 41 games with the ACL Rangers, Double-A Frisco and Triple-A Round Rock. He played only a few games in the field at Double-A because the RoughRiders made the Texas League playoffs just as he was cleared.

It was clear he added muscle while he was rehabbing the injury, based on the length of his home runs when he returned. He was proving the projectible power the Rangers saw in him when they made him their top international signee in 2023.

The Rangers want to see all of that in the Majors one day. As Walcott has already positioned himself to begin next season at Round Rock, there is a chance he could be ready late next year.