Rangers, Jack Leiter Seek Win over Dodgers: TV Channel, Live Stream, Radio

The Texas Rangers were hard-luck losers on Friday but hope to turn it around when they face the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday.

The Rangers (7-6) got an early lead with a three-run home run from Corey Seager in his old ballpark while starting pitcher Kumar Rocker managed to handle five innings against one of the toughest lineups in baseball, leaving the contest in line for the win.

But the Rangers bullpen faltered, Texas tied the game with a three-run ninth inning that included a two-run home run from Evan Carter before the Dodgers' Max Muncy ended the 8-7 LA win with a walk-off home run off Rangers left-hander Jacob Latz.

Now, the Rangers seek an equalizer on a Saturday night in LA.

Texas plays Los Angeles one more game on Sunday before moving on with its road trip as the Rangers head to Sacramento after that game to face the Athletics for four games. After that set, Texas moves on to Seattle to face the Mariners in a three-game series next weekend.

Here is a breakdown of the game, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, injuries and other notes.

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Carter closes the gap 👀 pic.twitter.com/Suh8Afhi1V — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) April 11, 2026

Time: 8:10 p.m. CT

Where: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles

TV: Rangers Sports Network. Game can be streamed on Victory+

Radio: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270

Pitching Matchup

Texas: RHP Jack Leiter (1-0, 2.45) vs. Los Angeles: RHP Emmet Sheehan (1-0, 8.00)

Leiter has been masterful in his two starts this season. In his debut against Baltimore, he notched his first win, as he gave up five hits and two earned runs in six innings. He walked one and struck out eight. In his second game against Cincinnati, he was dominant but walked away with a no-decision. He pitched five innings, allowed four hits and one run as he walked one and struck out nine. He’s taken a significant jump since last season.

Sheehan has a win this season, but he been gotten to in his two starts. He allowed five hits and four runs in 3.1 innings in his debut against the Arizona Diamondbacks. In his last start against Washington, he allowed seven hits and four runs in 5.2 innings. He has combined for five walks and eight strikeouts in two starts. He missed time with injury last season but went 6.3 with a 2.82 ERA in 15 games, including 12 starts.

Rangers Lineup

The lineup will be added when it is posted, approximately four hours before first pitch.

Rangers Injuries

10-Day Injured List: INF Cody Freeman (lumbar stress reaction); 15-Day Injured List: LHP Cody Bradford (left UCL surgery); RHP Carter Baumler (right intercostal strain); 60-Day Injured List: LHP Jordan Montgomery (Tommy John surgery).