How Rangers Opening Day Round Rock Roster Boost Potential MLB Depth

Several times during spring training, Texas Rangers manager Skip Schumaker said the organization was building a team, not just a 26-man opening day roster.

That includes the players at each of the organization’s minor league affiliates, but most notably those at Triple-A Round Rock, where Texas has attempted to stash as much depth as possible in case it needs it.

Some of that depth is veteran depth. Some of it is among their Top 30 prospects, as ranked by MLB Pipeline. The Rangers have three Top 30 prospects on its Express roster and all three of them could make their MLB debuts this season.

Rangers Top 30 Prospects at Triple-A

Texas Rangers infielder Cameron Cauley. | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Cameron Cauley is the top-ranked prospect on the Express roster, ranked No. 13. He was in Major League camp with the Rangers and had an exceptional spring training. But he didn’t make the cut for the opening day roster, in part because he hadn’t taken an at-bat at Triple-A before joining the Express this season.

The former third-round pick and Texas native enters his sixth minor league season with a career slash of .240/.317/.403 with 44 home runs and 189 RBI. It’s possible he’s the first infielder called up when the Rangers need one, especially if his hot start in the spring carries over to his Round Rock debut.

Right-handed pitcher Emiliano Teodo is ranked No. 17 and could be a reliever the Rangers promote sometime this season. He has been dealing with a back issue since last season, but he remains well respected in the organization. The back issues did cause struggles last season, his first as a reliever. He went 3-2 with a 7.20 ERA. For his minor league career, he is 20-17 with a 3.52 ERA in 106 games with 50 starts, with 395 strikeouts and 174 walks in 291.2 innings.

Right-handed pitcher Gavin Collyer is ranked No. 30. He was also in spring training and impressed Texas with his work in relief. The 12th round pick in the 2019 MLB draft has been simmering in the minor leagues for some time. Last season he went 5-6 with a 4.40 ERA in 51 games. He had 11 holds, along with eight saves in 16 chances. He struck out 86 and walked 46 in 61.1 innings.

Round Rock 2026 Opening Day Roster

Pitchers: Robby Ahlstrom, Ryan Brasier, Marc Church, Gavin Collyer, Luis Curvelo, Josh Sborz, Josh Stephan, Trey Supak, Emiliano Teodo, Mason Thompson.

Catchers: Jose Herrera, Cooper Johnson, Willie MacIver.

Infielders: Jonah Bride, Cameron Cauley, Justin Foscue, Trevor Hauver, Richie Martin Jr., Nick Pratto, Tyler Wade.

Outfielders: Michael Helman, Alejandro Osuna, Aaron Zavala.