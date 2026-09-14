Rangers Have New Rotation Concern to Monitor During Upcoming Homestand

The Texas Rangers have crawled back into the AL West playoff race, so any news of an injury is worth keeping up with.

When it comes to the Rangers’ best starting pitcher, it’s definitely worth keeping up with.

After Texas beat Arizona on Sunday, Rangers manager Skip Schumaker told Rangers Sports network and other outlets that starting pitcher Cal Quantrill was dealing with back tightness toward the end of the six-inning outing. Schumaker described it as a “pitch-by-pitch situation” at times.

MLB.com’s Kennedi Landry reported that Quantrill said that he would be ready to make his next start, which would likely be Saturday if he stays on time. With the off day on Friday, the Rangers could move his start to Friday.

Rangers Can’t Do Without Cal Quantrill

Texas Rangers pitcher Cal Quantrill. Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quantrill has been the Rangers’ best starting pitcher the last 11 turns in the rotation, including a stretch in August that led him to be named the Rangers pitcher of the month. In his last 11 starts he is 7-4 with a 2.01 ERA with 50 strikeouts and 11 walks in 58.1 innings. The Rangers adjusted their rotation on the last road trip, thanks to a Monday off day, to have Quantrill start two games. He won both starts.

That’s not bad for a pitcher the Rangers signed to a minor league deal in the offseason to serve as a stand-by starter if the No. 5 rotation spot didn’t go to either Kumar Rocker or Jacob Latz. The spot went to Rocker and Latz eventually became the Rangers’ closer, which led to his first All-Star Game berth.

Quantrill started the season in the minor leagues, where he was named the Pacific Coast League pitcher of the week for the first week in April and was later promoted due to injuries. He moved into the rotation in June after Jack Leiter had ankle surgery. It’s not a leap to say that Quantrill has been the rotation’s saving grace in 2026, much like Latz was as a swing starter in 2025.

That’s why the back tightness is poorly timed and why it’s less likely Texas will move his start to Friday, even though that’s normal rest for the right-hander.

The Rangers have not announced their probable starters for the three-game series with the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field, which starts on Tuesday. The Red Sox have set theirs. Patrick Sandoval will play on Tuesday, Jake Bennett on Wednesday and Sonny Gray on Thursday. Sandoval and Bennett are left-handers.