Three Matchups That Matter as Rangers Set Lineup for Angels, Walbert Urena

The Texas Rangers hope to feed off their late rally to beat the Los Angeles Angels when they meet again on Wednesday.

Texas (46-45) was locked in a tie game with the Angels until the eighth inning on Tuesday when the offense exploded for five runs, which include an RBI single by Ezequiel Duran, an RBI single by Justin Foscue and Alejandro Osuna’s first home run of the season, which drove in three runs. It was the rare late comeback by Texas, which has struggled with that in 2026.

It helped the Rangers in the AL West race, as they’re now just one-half game behind the Seattle Mariners (47-45), who lost on Tuesday. The Houston Astros (46-48) are two games back and two days away from facing the Rangers in a three-game series at Globe Life Field that starts on Friday and wraps up the first half of the season.

Here is Wednesday’s lineup and three matchups that matter to the Rangers.

Texas Rangers Lineup for July 8, 2026

Texas Rangers designated hitter Joc Pederson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DH Joc Pederson

2B Josh Smith (L)

1B Jake Burger

RF Brandon Nimmo (L)

3B Ezequiel Duran

CF Evan Carter (L)

LF Alejandro Osuna (L)

C Elias Diaz

SS Nicky Lopez (L)

Los Angeles Angels at Texas Rangers

Texas Rangers pitcher MacKenzie Gore. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

Wednesday: 7:05 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on Victory+; Angels: ABTV. Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270; Angels: KLAA 830, Angels ES

Starting Pitchers

Wednesday: Texas LHP MacKenzie Gore (5-7, 4.31) vs. Angels RHP Walbert Ureña (5-7, 3.03)

Three Rangers Matchups that Matter

Texas Rangers right fielder Brandon Nimmo. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alejandro Osuna: The Rangers need to have him in the lineup. He’s faced Ureña three times and has hits in all three trips. He hasn’t driven in a run but one must assume that’s coming. He’s been consistent all season with Texas, with a slash of .252/.343/.296 with one home run and 18 RBI. He’s nearly matched the 63 games he played last year when he slashed .212/.313/.278.

Brandon Nimmo: He’s going to play, even though his numbers the last seven games have been the worst of his season. He’s slashed .115/.233/.154. Contrast that with his last 15 games, where he’s slashed .267/.323/.433. So, he’s had it tough the last eight games. He’s faced Ureña three times and has a hit.

Josh Jung: The expectation was that the third baseman will be back in the lineup on Wednesday after missing two games when he fouled a baseball off his knee. He's not, but it's possible he could pinch-hit. This season he’s slashed .297/.362/.449 with nine home runs and 34 RBI. But he was red-hot before he missed the last two games, with a slash of .357/.455/.643 in his last seven games. The Rangers need his bat back in the lineup.