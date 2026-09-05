Rangers Notes: Kyle Higashioka Begins Hitting on Injury Rehab Assignment

Injured Texas Rangers catcher Kyle Higashioka began his injury rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Friday. He was the designated hitter.

That’s not unusual for a position player on a rehab start, especially one that hasn’t been on the field for more than a month. Higashioka has been on the injured list since July 21 with a right flexor strain

He batted second and went 1-for-5. What typically happens next is a position player will move into their position the next day, or the day after, and continue the rehab. With Higashioka, that is a much bigger question mark.

It is the same injury that former Rangers catcher Mitch Garver had in 2022. Garver returned after a stretch on the injured list but was only able to bat because the pain in his arm prevented him from throwing the baseball. He had surgery later in the year and returned in 2023 and was able to work in a catching tandem with Jonah Heim during the World Series run.

If Higashioka is unable to catch, then the Rangers would have a logjam at designated hitter when he returns. Texas has catcher covered with Danny Jansen and Elias Diaz. But DH at-bats are being covered for now by Joc Pederson (against right-handed pitching) and either Justin Foscue or Logan O’Hoppe against right-handers.

Is three right-handed DH options too many? Perhaps not at this late stage in the season. But Higashioka must be ready to return before Texas makes any decisions.

Rangers No. 2 Prospect Hurt

Pitcher Caden Scarborough will be shut down for the next four-to-six weeks after he suffered a right elbow strain while working out in the Rangers pitching lab at the team’s facility in Surprise, Ariz. MLB.com’s Kennedi Landry reported the injury.

Per MLB Pipeline he is Texas’ No. 2 prospect behind only shortstop Sebastian Walcott.

The next steps are unclear, but with that time frame it’s unlikely he’ll be available for the Arizona Fall League, if the Rangers were considering him for a spot on the Surprise Saguaros.

Scarborough mostly at High-A Hub City this season and went 1-7 with a 5.16 ERA in 14 games, including two in the Arizona Complex League. He struck out 52 and walked 16 in 52.1 innings. He was the Rangers’ sixth-round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft out of Harmony, Fla.

Cal Quantrill’s Exceptional Run

When grading the Texas Rangers’ offseason acquisitions, pitcher Cal Quantrill may be their best signing of 2026. He was the winning pitcher on Thursday against Tampa Bay, as he allowed two hits in seven innings.

That’s the latest example of how good he’s been since the Rangers lost Jack Leiter to ankle surgery. In Quantrill’s last eight games, including seven starts, he is 4-2 with a 1.25 ERA, as he’s only allowed six earned runs in 43.1 innings. He now has a 0.762 WHIP in that stretch and opposing batters are hitting just .169 against him.

Among MLB qualifying pitchers since July 28, he leads in ERA, is second in opponent batting average, third in opponent OPS and fourth in WHIP.

With quality starts against the Milwaukee Brewers and the Tampa Bay Rays, he became the first Rangers pitcher in six years to post back-to-back quality starts against teams leading their respective leagues. The last to do it was Lance Lynn in 2020.