Rangers Select Michael Otanez in Move That Ends Injured Reliever’s Season

With less than 10 games remaining in the regular season, it’s all hands on deck for the Texas Rangers.

On Friday the Rangers announced that they selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Michel Otañez from Triple-A Round Rock. To make room for him, the Rangers moved injured right-handed pitcher Cole Winn to the 60-day injured list, which opened a 40-man roster spot. To make room on the 26-man roster, the Rangers optioned left-handed pitcher Robby Ahlstrom to Round Rock.

Winn had been on the 15-day injured list with a right rotator cuff strain since Aug. 31. By moving him to the 60-day IL, it ends his regular season.

About Michael Otanez

Oakland Athletics manager Mark Kotsay relieves pitcher Michael Otanez.. Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Rangers claimed Otañez off waivers from the Athletics in November. The Rangers optioned him to the minor leagues during spring training and at one point designated him for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster. After he cleared waivers, the Rangers optioned him back to Round Rock, where at one point he was suspended, per his MLB.com page.

He’s handled a heavy workload at Round Rock in 2026, as he is 5-1 with a 4.42 ERA in 50 games with five holds and one save in five chances. He has struck out 74 and walked 42 in 55 innings.

Otañez doesn’t have much Major League experience. He made his debut with the Athletics in 2024 and went 1-0 with a 3.44 ERA in 36 games with six holds and one save in three chances. He struck out 55 and walked 20 in 34 innings. In 2025 he only pitched in six games and went 2-0 with a 13.50 ERA. He struck out six and walked five in 5.1 innings. He missed time due to injury at both the Major League and minor league level.

Ahlstrom is healthy but the move likely ends his regular season with the Rangers. He can only be recalled due to injury and there are only nine games left in the season going into Friday’s game. The rookie made his MLB debut in June and had a record of 3-1 with a 6.08 ERA in 42 games as he struck out 34 and walked 15 in 37 innings. He gave up an earned run in 0.2 innings in his last appearance against Boston on Thursday.

Winn had a rough season before his injury, as he went 5-3 with a 5.63 ERA in 51 games and 48 innings. He struck out 49 and walked 16. He had a previous stint on the IL in May and June with right arm fatigue. He was coming off a breakthrough 2025 in which he went 0-1 with a 1.51 ERA in 33 games with 35 strikeouts and 17 walks in 41.2 innings.