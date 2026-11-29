The Texas Rangers are close to signing their first Major League free agent deal as the MLB lockout approaches on Tuesday.

The Rangers are reportedly courting Seattle Mariners outfielder Luke Raley, as reported by Robert Murray of Fansided on Saturday. Texas has recently signed three players to minor league deals. If he signs, the 32-year-old Raley would be the first MLB deal the Rangers have handed out as the league and its players prepare for an expected lockout if no new collective bargaining agreement is reached by Dec. 1.

Texas wants more veteran competition on the roster in 2027 and Raley can compete with Evan Carter for the job in center field, assuming Carter is ready to play on opening day after having hip labrum surgery. But Raley might not as good a fit as the Rangers need there or in the outfield overall.

The Good — and Bad — of Luke Raley

Seattle Mariners pinch hitter Luke Raley. Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raley has four years of service time, which means by signing him the Cowboys are getting player they can control through the 2028 season, which has value given that no one knows what MLB’s financial make-up will look like after the next CBA is agreed to.

He’s played for three different teams, most recently with Seattle the last three seasons. With the Mariners this season he slashed .225/.284/.439 with 15 home runs and 39 RBI. He did that in 93 games as his season ended in August with a left forearm strain. In 2025 he only played 73 games and batted .202.

When he’s healthy and can be part of an outfield rotation, he can be quite productive. In 2023 with Tampa Bay, he slashed .249/.333/.490 with 19 home runs and 49 RBI. The following season, his first in Seattle, he slashed .243/.320/.463 with 22 home runs and 58 RBI.

The biggest problem is that the left-handed hitting Raley doesn’t offer something the Rangers could use — a left-handed bat that can hit left-handers well. He has a lifetime batting average of .176 against lefties while batting .240 against right-handers. That’s the team’s biggest issue with Carter.

In addition, Raley has little experience in center field. He’s played only 32 games in center field in his career. He’s far more experienced in right field and left field. If Raley made the team, it’s more likely Texas would move Wyatt Langford to center field and install Raley in left field, potentially in a platoon with Alejandro Osuna, who hits left-handers much better.

Adding Raley leaves open the chance to sign another outfielder. Cameron Cauley, who can also play in the infield, has experience in outfield, along with Cody Freeman and super-utility star Ezequiel Duran, who is likely to have a regular position in 2027.

Of course, there needs to be a season first. For now, Raley’s fit in the Rangers’ outfield puzzle is theoretical at best.