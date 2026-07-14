The Greatest All-Star Game Moments in Texas Rangers History

The 2026 MLB All-Star Game is here. It’s an event that sees the brightest stars in baseball converge in one place, ready to represent their teams and make their fans proud. While the game is purely an exhibition, electric moments that people will remember for a lifetime can still be produced.

Only one Texas Rangers player — reliever Jacob Latz — will be present in Philadelphia for the festivities. While it’s uncertain how big a role he’ll play in the contest, there’s a chance he’ll have the opportunity to make his mark in some form or fashion.

If he can accomplish that task, then he’ll join the ranks of other Rangers who have made their names known at the All-Star Game. From game-winning hits to fantastic pitching performances, the Rangers have done it all at the Midsummer Classic.

Here are three of the best moments in Rangers history at the All-Star Game.

When Michael Young Saved the American League

ON THIS DAY in 2006 — The AL defeated the NL 3-2 in the MLB All-Star game ... Michael Young hit a 2-run triple in the ninth and was named MVP



(@1053TheFan @MikeyY626) pic.twitter.com/Z6HNlAXYd8 — 𝗧𝗥𝗢𝗬 𝗛𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗘𝗦 (@TommySledge) July 11, 2020

The American League was on the ropes. Down 2-1 in the top of the ninth, the A.L. had runners at second and third with two outs. The count was 0-2, and Rangers infielder Michael Young was at the dish opposite legendary San Diego Padres closer Trevor Hoffman. The pro-National League crowd was sure that everything was locked up and good to go.

But Young had a propensity for turning games on their heads throughout his career, and he did the same thing in the All-Star Game. On Hoffman's 0-2 pitch, Young split the right-center gap, scoring both runners to give the A.L. a 3-2 advantage. Young wound up at third with a triple. The crowd was stunned. So was the N.L.'s dugout. But calm, cool and collected Michael Young was not. He had delivered his team and league a moment they’d never forget.

The Greatest Home Run Derby Performance Ever

Texas Rangers Josh Hamilton had the crowd going during the first round of the MLB Home Run Derby at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx July 14, 2008. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Josh Hamilton, one of the greatest hitters the Rangers have ever possessed, never particularly flourished during the All-Star Game itself, he certainly had his time in the sun during the 2008 Home Run Derby at Yankee Stadium.

Fireworks are an understatement here. Moonshot after moonshot left Hamilton’s bat. He clobbered 28 home runs in the opening round, a record that still seems unbelievable to this day. It was by far the most legendary display in Home Run Derby history.

One of his big-time blasts went a mind-boggling 518 feet. As the Bronx saw homer after homer land in the bleachers, the collective sense of awe was overpowering. While Hamilton didn’t actually win that Derby — a fact that few people actually remember about that night — he still was victorious in our hearts.

The Ryan Express' Final All-Star Ride

Texas Rangers pitcher (34) Nolan Ryan. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Facing Nolan Ryan was something that even the greatest hitters in baseball history always said they feared. He was a menace on the mound, a fireballing right-hander who had zero regard for his opponent when he was 60 feet, 6 inches away from them.

The same was true during the 1989 All-Star Game in Anaheim. Ryan was a newly minted Ranger, signing as a free agent that past offseason. He was by far the biggest name to ever don a Texas uniform at that point, even though he was in the twilight of his career.

The 1989 Midsummer Classic was Ryan’s last as a big leaguer, and he certainly made his mark. Over the course of two innings, Ryan faced seven batters, setting down all but one. He struck out three and walked none. It was a sizzling performance that reminded all who were watching that Ryan was still one of the best pitchers on the planet. It didn’t matter that he was 42 years old. Nothing was stopping the Ryan Express from arriving at the station.