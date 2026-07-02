Three Questions Rangers Must Answer Against Tigers This Weekend

It’s been a long trip for the Texas Rangers. Ten games in 10 days. But it was a fruitful trip.

The Rangers went 7-3 on the road trip, including six wins in a row, to get over .500 (44-43) and tied for the lead with the Seattle Mariners in the AL West. Had they won on Wednesday, they would lead the division by themselves.

Texas will host Detroit starting on Thursday, a team desperate for wins as they try to avoid being sellers at the trade deadline. The Rangers are creeping up to buyer territory and president of baseball operations Chris Young would like to see this run continue to he can convince ownership to spend.

With three games in four days, here are three questions the Rangers need to answer this weekend.

Will Brandon Nimmo Need an IL Stint?

Texas Rangers designated hitter Brandon Nimmo. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brandon Nimmo has been out of the lineup since Monday. On Sunday he ran into the right field wall at Rogers Centre in Toronto to catch the final out of the game. On Monday, he underwent an MRI on his left shoulder, which revealed a sprained A/C joint.

He didn’t play in any of the games in Cleveland. Normally, the Rangers would get an off day on Thursday and start the Tigers series on Friday. But, due to a World Cup match at AT&T Stadium on Friday, the Rangers are taking the off day then.

The Rangers can back-date Nimmo’s IL stint to Monday if they do it Thursday. If not, then the Rangers can back-date it three days back. Texas could IL him Thursday and get him back in a week.

The question they must answer is whether he’s improved enough to play. Texas can’t go four days without him, with Wyatt Langford and Corey Seager already on the IL.

Can Rangers Solve Framber Valdez?

Detroit Tigers pitcher Framber Valdez. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Detroit Tigers will start Framber Valdez on Thursday. The Rangers are familiar with his game.

With the Houston Astros, Valdez faced the Rangers 20 times, tied for the most in his career. In those 20 games the Rangers slashed .202/.283/.294. He’s only allowed seven home runs, and he boasts 117 strikeouts against 41 walks. He is 9-6 against Texas with a 2.80 ERA.

He’s even harder to beat Globe Life Field. In seven games there Texas has slashed .179/.237/.279 against him with five home runs. He has a 3.50 strikeout-to-walk ratio and he’s 5-1 with a 2.31 ERA.

He knows the Rangers well. He knows how to beat them. Plus, the Rangers struggle against left-handed pitching. Texas must figure out how to beat him.

What To Do On Sunday?

Texas Rangers Cal Quantrill. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas managed to avoid two-time reigning Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal. But Sunday features Tigers right-hander Casey Mize, who is coming off one of the best starts of his career. The Rangers will start … well that’s the question, isn’t it?

Texas has set its probables for Friday (Nathan Eovaldi) and Saturday (Kumar Rocker). Sunday is Jack Leiter’s spot, who is on the injured list. For the past two turns the Rangers have worked a bullpen game, so they may not set the starter until Sunday. But there are two options.

If the Rangers want to start with a lefty, it would be Tyler Alexander, who has been near perfect in the role. If Texas wants to start with a right-hander, it’s probably Cal Quantrill, who worked four solid innings in Toronto on Saturday. Texas could combine the two and get five or six innings of coverage, realistically.

The Rangers signed Chris Paddack on Monday and designated him for assignment on Tuesday. Until Leiter is back, Jordan Montgomery is healthy or Texas settles on another option, this is the reality.