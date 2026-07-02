Rangers-Tigers Series Preview: How to Watch, Starting Pitchers, Injured List

The Texas Rangers have gotten hot at the right time. But it’s been at the expense of their depth.

The Rangers (44-43) return home from a 10-game, 10-day road trip in which they went 7-3, won six games in a row, got back over .500 for the first time since April and tied for the lead in the American League West with the Seattle Mariners.

That’s the upside. The downside is that outfielder Wyatt Langford and shortstop Corey Seager are back on the injured list and outfielder Brandon Nimmo missed the entire Cleveland series with a sprained A/C joint in his left shoulder.

Texas has a nine-game homestand — three with the Detroit Tigers, three with the Los Angeles Angels and then three with the Houston Astros. There is an off day on Friday due to a World Cup match nearby at AT&T Stadium. The Rangers are trying to get to the All-Star break without losing any more players and with, at minimum, a share of the AL West lead.

Here is a breakdown of the series, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, Rangers injuries and more.

Detroit Tigers at Texas Rangers

Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington

Series Schedule, TV, Radio

Thursday: 7:05 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on Victory+; Tigers: Detroit SportsNet

Saturday: 3:05 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on Victory+; Tigers: Detroit SportsNet

Sunday: 2:30 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Peacock/NBC Sports Network; Tigers: Peacock/NBC Sports Network.

Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270; Tigers: WXYT 97.1 FM

Starting Pitchers

Texas Rangers designated hitter Joc Pederson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thursday: Texas RHP Nathan Eovaldi (8-7, 3.95) vs. Tigers LHP Framber Valdez (4-5, 4.05)

Saturday: Texas RHP Kumar Rocker (2-6, 3.83) vs. Tigers RHP Jack Flaherty (1-8, 4.97)

Sunday: Texas TBA vs. Tigers RHP Casey Mize (3-5, 2.63)

Rangers Injuries

Texas Rangers center fielder Wyatt Langford falls over Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Andres Gimenez. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

10-Day Injured List: C Danny Jansen (right forearm strain), OF Wyatt Langford (left hamstring strain), UTIL Cody Freeman (herniated disc in neck), SS Corey Seager (lower back inflammation)

15-Day Injured List: RHP Chris Martin (right shoulder impingement), LHP Jalen Beeks (lower back spasms), RHP Jack Leiter (right ankle posterior impingement)

60-Day Injured List: LHP Jordan Montgomery (Tommy John surgery recovery), LHP Cody Bradford (left UCL surgery), RHP Carter Baumler (right intercostal strain), LHP Robert Garcia (left shoulder inflammation), OF Michael Helman (multiple fractures on right hand).

July Schedule: July 2-5, vs. Tigers; July 7-9, vs. Los Angeles Angels; July 10-12, vs. Houston; July 13-16, All-Star Break; July 17-19 at Atlanta; July 20-22, vs. Chicago White Sox; July 24-27, vs. Seattle; July 28-30 at Tampa Bay; July 31-Aug. 2 at Houston.