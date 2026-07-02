Matchups That Matter as Rangers Set Lineup for Framber Valdez, Tigers

The Texas Rangers can’t get away from Framber Valdez, even if he is not with the Houston Astros anymore.

The left-hander will face the Rangers (44-43), who share the lead in the American League West with the Seattle Mariners, as they host the Detroit Tigers in the first game of a nine-game homestand to close out the first half of the season.

Texas is used to facing Valdez, who started his career with the Houston Astros and signed a free-agent deal with the Tigers this offseason. The Rangers are a team that he historically pitched well against and Globe Life Field is a place he seems to enjoy pitching at. The numbers back that up.

Valdez has allowed Rangers hitters to bat just .202 against him in 20 games. He has struck out 117 hitters and walked 41 as he has a 9-6 record with a 2.80 ERA. The numbers get even better in GLF, where he is 5-1 with a 2.31 ERA in seven games. The Rangers also hit him worse at home (.179) and strike out three times as much as they walk.

Here is Thursday’s lineup and three matchups that matter.

Texas Rangers Lineup for July 2, 2026

Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2B Justin Foscue

3B Josh Jung

RF Ezeqiuel Duran

1B Jake Burger

C Kyle Higashioka

CF Cam Cauley

DH Elias Diaz

LF Alejandro Osuna (L)

SS Nicky Lopez (L)

Detroit Tigers at Texas Rangres

Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

Thursday: 7:05 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on Victory+; Tigers: Detroit SportsNet

Starting Pitchers

Thursday: Texas RHP Nathan Eovaldi (8-7, 3.95) vs. Tigers LHP Framber Valdez (4-5, 4.05)

Three Rangers Matchups that Matter

Texas Rangers first baseman Jake Burger. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Justin Foscue: The right-handed hitting DH has never faced Valdez before but that hardly matters given how he’s hitting left-handed pitching this season. After the road trip — where he started two games against lefties — he is slashing .357/.449/.690 against southpaws with three home runs and 11 RBI. He’s emerged as one of Texas’ best matchups in that regard.

Jake Burger: Burger is one of two Rangers with a home run off Valdez (Ezequiel Duran is the other) and while his overall average isn’t great against the lefty, he’s been solid. He has a home run and three RBI in 17 career at-bats against Valdez (.235 average). One thing to watch — he only had one hit in Cleveland. He needs a day off more than most.

Cameron Cauley: One of the reasons that the Rangers started the clock on Cauley is how well he hits left-handed pitching. He was on the field for both games against left-handers in Cleveland. He had one hit in three games in Cleveland. He may not start, but if this game is close he’ll pinch-hit at some point due to the matchup.